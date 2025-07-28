-

Legrand: Half-Year Liquidity Agreement Statement

LIMOGES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2025:

- 44,173 shares
- €23,378,497

In the first half of 2025, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,746
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 10,256
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,207,778 shares for €120,513,650
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,221,471 shares for €122,440,503

Recap:

  • At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2024), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 57,866 shares
- €23,451,644

In the second half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,969
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,540
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 752,522 shares for €73,233,013
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 753,029 shares for €73,528,358

  • When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

- 90,346 shares
- €19,880,644

Date

Buy

Sell

Quantity

Number of executions

Traded volume

Quantity

Number of executions

Traded volume

02/01/2025

4 500

31

421 056,00

3 850

40

360 764,25

03/01/2025

11 750

90

1 093 375,10

9 000

136

838 389,60

06/01/2025

 

 

 

12 000

61

1 132 100,40

07/01/2025

14 800

168

1 419 684,08

12 375

132

1 190 406,94

08/01/2025

14 250

152

1 365 496,28

12 700

130

1 218 890,12

09/01/2025

8 500

136

814 780,25

9 750

116

936 285,68

10/01/2025

8 750

71

846 265,00

6 250

86

605 880,00

13/01/2025

10 500

104

998 455,50

10 500

131

1 000 401,15

14/01/2025

8 500

106

813 710,10

7 250

60

696 714,85

15/01/2025

8 500

79

816 395,25

8 500

88

817 240,15

16/01/2025

1 323

8

126 868,42

1 323

13

127 184,09

17/01/2025

615

6

59 532,00

8 500

70

823 185,05

20/01/2025

 

 

 

8 250

91

811 355,33

21/01/2025

3 237

45

319 839,55

2 542

24

252 791,48

22/01/2025

8 750

120

889 672,88

10 000

65

1 017 896,00

23/01/2025

2 000

14

205 762,60

750

8

77 550,00

24/01/2025

3 653

28

375 735,16

3 653

14

376 287,49

27/01/2025

23 000

29

2 196 226,30

12 600

127

1 213 315,74

28/01/2025

17 500

163

1 658 275,50

12 500

103

1 185 850,00

29/01/2025

8 750

40

854 624,75

10 750

33

1 052 819,53

30/01/2025

16 626

135

1 635 035,75

14 126

142

1 392 334,84

31/01/2025

7 750

75

766 082,85

8 250

80

816 720,30

03/02/2025

25 250

173

2 412 985,95

19 500

201

1 869 835,50

04/02/2025

11 250

106

1 075 900,50

6 000

75

573 939,00

05/02/2025

7 199

45

678 096,13

7 199

66

678 992,40

06/02/2025

8 000

83

760 460,00

9 750

84

929 275,43

07/02/2025

9 265

87

892 490,04

8 000

57

772 715,20

10/02/2025

5 750

43

553 660,03

7 750

66

747 175,18

11/02/2025

5 500

65

535 154,95

8 250

62

804 035,10

12/02/2025

17 970

150

1 757 158,71

17 970

121

1 767 245,27

13/02/2025

5 500

22

572 724,90

20 500

55

2 169 549,85

14/02/2025

8 500

71

905 884,95

8 500

72

910 637,30

17/02/2025

3 750

27

402 375,00

3 750

35

403 654,88

18/02/2025

4 000

52

434 037,60

9 000

55

978 412,50

19/02/2025

8 250

79

908 859,60

5 362

47

593 373,93

20/02/2025

3 066

35

340 723,05

3 066

28

342 131,26

21/02/2025

5 250

39

581 612,33

4 000

28

444 600,00

24/02/2025

29 245

143

3 180 101,30

23 500

256

2 560 536,50

25/02/2025

6 250

62

657 099,38

6 250

62

657 741,88

26/02/2025

8 250

79

875 914,05

15 750

125

1 676 812,73

27/02/2025

3 750

23

398 437,50

1 250

7

133 312,50

28/02/2025

6 250

57

656 437,50

5 100

44

536 367,51

03/03/2025

8 507

80

899 636,52

8 007

69

849 686,83

04/03/2025

20 000

171

2 055 988,00

10 000

116

1 031 625,00

05/03/2025

4 000

33

416 100,00

14 000

99

1 462 200,60

06/03/2025

11 460

83

1 215 577,10

11 250

93

1 198 675,13

07/03/2025

7 250

46

768 175,20

7 750

64

823 087,20

10/03/2025

13 000

116

1 372 100,60

3 000

22

320 662,50

11/03/2025

3 250

24

338 499,85

7 500

54

786 462,75

12/03/2025

5 750

39

603 750,00

5 750

59

605 374,95

13/03/2025

18 750

125

1 945 500,00

18 750

122

1 955 124,38

14/03/2025

3 000

21

309 675,00

8 250

56

860 149,95

17/03/2025

5 000

41

525 875,00

3 000

26

316 537,50

18/03/2025

3 500

27

368 412,45

8 250

74

872 000,25

19/03/2025

2 500

20

263 375,00

8 250

56

882 012,45

20/03/2025

11 250

87

1 193 500,13

3 000

23

321 236,10

21/03/2025

6 250

44

656 437,50

4 250

34

448 586,65

24/03/2025

10 250

81

1 075 912,78

8 000

71

842 500,00

25/03/2025

17 000

102

1 754 787,60

17 000

116

1 760 248,00

26/03/2025

27 750

211

2 856 498,98

21 000

176

2 167 074,00

27/03/2025

18 500

149

1 854 317,90

18 250

179

1 832 393,08

28/03/2025

25 500

171

2 516 011,05

24 500

299

2 421 217,40

31/03/2025

35 000

282

3 398 374,00

34 800

313

3 383 757,12

01/04/2025

7 750

63

758 642,08

7 750

75

759 924,70

02/04/2025

22 000

189

2 150 055,60

24 250

266

2 375 658,53

03/04/2025

35 200

133

3 375 412,48

2 500

44

236 800,00

04/04/2025

35 000

244

3 170 601,00

20 000

173

1 813 510,00

07/04/2025

36 200

169

3 077 760,20

38 800

276

3 324 217,16

08/04/2025

13 350

148

1 199 460,12

13 350

69

1 203 079,31

09/04/2025

17 500

119

1 532 874,00

17 500

125

1 537 081,00

10/04/2025

12 800

142

1 171 942,40

38 200

127

3 617 039,58

11/04/2025

25 000

221

2 240 402,50

26 750

235

2 405 892,33

14/04/2025

7 500

82

692 379,75

8 750

84

809 780,13

15/04/2025

 

 

 

7 500

53

697 044,75

16/04/2025

15 000

158

1 398 678,00

10 000

127

933 821,00

17/04/2025

12 500

118

1 170 250,00

12 500

106

1 172 640,00

22/04/2025

13 000

79

1 194 624,60

11 750

116

1 082 250,20

23/04/2025

11 000

157

1 036 439,80

19 859

202

1 873 498,06

24/04/2025

5 500

51

519 069,10

10 465

94

994 492,09

25/04/2025

9 000

118

868 130,10

12 500

100

1 211 390,00

28/04/2025

10 548

110

1 024 087,39

10 548

124

1 025 670,64

29/04/2025

25 450

81

2 420 223,74

21 450

169

2 048 586,54

30/04/2025

9 000

86

861 914,70

10 000

68

959 435,00

02/05/2025

8 750

79

866 874,75

10 000

68

994 225,00

05/05/2025

4 000

55

397 560,00

4 000

29

397 995,20

06/05/2025

12 578

122

1 238 358,19

8 578

60

844 829,21

07/05/2025

7 750

24

780 000,30

12 750

71

1 292 704,65

08/05/2025

7 750

75

801 037,68

10 035

55

1 041 766,47

09/05/2025

6 250

62

644 987,50

6 250

69

646 600,00

12/05/2025

 

 

 

12 500

57

1 315 337,50

13/05/2025

2 000

26

214 397,20

4 000

36

433 312,40

14/05/2025

6 250

42

673 937,50

 

 

 

15/05/2025

1 250

7

133 000,00

3 500

45

376 012,35

16/05/2025

9 000

105

972 413,10

7 750

67

840 375,13

19/05/2025

5 250

70

564 450,08

3 750

36

404 166,75

20/05/2025

6 750

87

732 846,15

7 000

61

761 149,90

21/05/2025

4 500

43

486 537,30

4 500

48

487 475,10

22/05/2025

8 250

65

889 975,35

6 250

56

675 487,50

23/05/2025

21 000

162

2 242 533,30

5 500

53

587 775,10

26/05/2025

 

 

 

8 250

39

895 950,00

28/05/2025

3 500

26

382 098,50

3 500

51

382 900,00

29/05/2025

9 500

53

1 044 787,20

8 256

23

917 220,13

30/05/2025

4 050

51

435 163,19

4 050

30

436 189,05

02/06/2025

6 250

53

663 062,50

6 250

23

663 875,00

03/06/2025

5 250

36

559 075,13

5 250

66

559 974,98

04/06/2025

7 490

70

808 684,81

7 490

73

810 259,21

05/06/2025

7 600

47

823 764,00

8 000

53

868 147,20

06/06/2025

7 000

67

761 450,20

10 000

101

1 089 813,00

09/06/2025

2 540

35

277 603,97

2 557

24

280 369,94

10/06/2025

4 000

39

437 337,60

5 250

50

575 090,25

11/06/2025

11 250

95

1 223 249,63

11 250

97

1 228 299,75

12/06/2025

7 000

47

759 455,90

9 500

118

1 036 472,80

13/06/2025

5 000

22

540 500,00

5 000

24

543 750,00

16/06/2025

6 750

80

750 073,50

8 500

45

945 487,30

17/06/2025

6 500

60

720 587,40

5 654

49

628 270,78

18/06/2025

22 250

149

2 432 236,50

19 250

258

2 112 079,20

19/06/2025

2 506

6

270 397,15

2 506

18

271 525,10

20/06/2025

4 000

48

435 866,00

4 000

26

436 712,40

23/06/2025

7 500

77

806 225,25

6 000

77

646 350,00

24/06/2025

8 250

61

902 437,80

8 250

45

905 262,60

25/06/2025

1 500

13

163 699,95

1 500

11

164 025,00

26/06/2025

6 000

77

656 087,40

6 000

42

657 037,80

27/06/2025

 

 

 

13 000

40

1 454 949,60

30/06/2025

4 500

48

512 458,65

1 000

12

114 150,00

Key financial dates

  • 2025 first-half results : July 31, 2025
    “Quiet period1” starts : July 1, 2025
  • 2025 nine-month results: : November 6, 2025
    “Quiet period1” starts : October 7, 2025

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.
The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.
Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).
Legrand reported sales of €8.6 billion in 2024. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes.
(code ISIN FR0010307819).https://www.legrandgroup.com

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results

Contacts

investor relations & Financial communication
Ronan MARC (Legrand)
+33 1 49 72 53 53.
ronan.marc@legrand.com

Press relations
Lucie DAUDIGNY (TBWA)
+33 6 77 20 71 11.
lucie.daudigny@tbwa-corporate.com

Legrand

BOURSE:LR
