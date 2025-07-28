Legrand: Half-Year Liquidity Agreement Statement
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2025:
- 44,173 shares
- €23,378,497
In the first half of 2025, it has been negotiated a total of:
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,746
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 10,256
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,207,778 shares for €120,513,650
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,221,471 shares for €122,440,503
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2024), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 57,866 shares
- €23,451,644
In the second half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,969
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 7,540
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 752,522 shares for €73,233,013
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 753,029 shares for €73,528,358
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
- 90,346 shares
- €19,880,644
|
Date
|
Buy
|
Sell
|
Quantity
|
Number of executions
|
Traded volume
|
Quantity
|
Number of executions
|
Traded volume
|
02/01/2025
|
4 500
|
31
|
421 056,00
|
3 850
|
40
|
360 764,25
|
03/01/2025
|
11 750
|
90
|
1 093 375,10
|
9 000
|
136
|
838 389,60
|
06/01/2025
|
|
|
|
12 000
|
61
|
1 132 100,40
|
07/01/2025
|
14 800
|
168
|
1 419 684,08
|
12 375
|
132
|
1 190 406,94
|
08/01/2025
|
14 250
|
152
|
1 365 496,28
|
12 700
|
130
|
1 218 890,12
|
09/01/2025
|
8 500
|
136
|
814 780,25
|
9 750
|
116
|
936 285,68
|
10/01/2025
|
8 750
|
71
|
846 265,00
|
6 250
|
86
|
605 880,00
|
13/01/2025
|
10 500
|
104
|
998 455,50
|
10 500
|
131
|
1 000 401,15
|
14/01/2025
|
8 500
|
106
|
813 710,10
|
7 250
|
60
|
696 714,85
|
15/01/2025
|
8 500
|
79
|
816 395,25
|
8 500
|
88
|
817 240,15
|
16/01/2025
|
1 323
|
8
|
126 868,42
|
1 323
|
13
|
127 184,09
|
17/01/2025
|
615
|
6
|
59 532,00
|
8 500
|
70
|
823 185,05
|
20/01/2025
|
|
|
|
8 250
|
91
|
811 355,33
|
21/01/2025
|
3 237
|
45
|
319 839,55
|
2 542
|
24
|
252 791,48
|
22/01/2025
|
8 750
|
120
|
889 672,88
|
10 000
|
65
|
1 017 896,00
|
23/01/2025
|
2 000
|
14
|
205 762,60
|
750
|
8
|
77 550,00
|
24/01/2025
|
3 653
|
28
|
375 735,16
|
3 653
|
14
|
376 287,49
|
27/01/2025
|
23 000
|
29
|
2 196 226,30
|
12 600
|
127
|
1 213 315,74
|
28/01/2025
|
17 500
|
163
|
1 658 275,50
|
12 500
|
103
|
1 185 850,00
|
29/01/2025
|
8 750
|
40
|
854 624,75
|
10 750
|
33
|
1 052 819,53
|
30/01/2025
|
16 626
|
135
|
1 635 035,75
|
14 126
|
142
|
1 392 334,84
|
31/01/2025
|
7 750
|
75
|
766 082,85
|
8 250
|
80
|
816 720,30
|
03/02/2025
|
25 250
|
173
|
2 412 985,95
|
19 500
|
201
|
1 869 835,50
|
04/02/2025
|
11 250
|
106
|
1 075 900,50
|
6 000
|
75
|
573 939,00
|
05/02/2025
|
7 199
|
45
|
678 096,13
|
7 199
|
66
|
678 992,40
|
06/02/2025
|
8 000
|
83
|
760 460,00
|
9 750
|
84
|
929 275,43
|
07/02/2025
|
9 265
|
87
|
892 490,04
|
8 000
|
57
|
772 715,20
|
10/02/2025
|
5 750
|
43
|
553 660,03
|
7 750
|
66
|
747 175,18
|
11/02/2025
|
5 500
|
65
|
535 154,95
|
8 250
|
62
|
804 035,10
|
12/02/2025
|
17 970
|
150
|
1 757 158,71
|
17 970
|
121
|
1 767 245,27
|
13/02/2025
|
5 500
|
22
|
572 724,90
|
20 500
|
55
|
2 169 549,85
|
14/02/2025
|
8 500
|
71
|
905 884,95
|
8 500
|
72
|
910 637,30
|
17/02/2025
|
3 750
|
27
|
402 375,00
|
3 750
|
35
|
403 654,88
|
18/02/2025
|
4 000
|
52
|
434 037,60
|
9 000
|
55
|
978 412,50
|
19/02/2025
|
8 250
|
79
|
908 859,60
|
5 362
|
47
|
593 373,93
|
20/02/2025
|
3 066
|
35
|
340 723,05
|
3 066
|
28
|
342 131,26
|
21/02/2025
|
5 250
|
39
|
581 612,33
|
4 000
|
28
|
444 600,00
|
24/02/2025
|
29 245
|
143
|
3 180 101,30
|
23 500
|
256
|
2 560 536,50
|
25/02/2025
|
6 250
|
62
|
657 099,38
|
6 250
|
62
|
657 741,88
|
26/02/2025
|
8 250
|
79
|
875 914,05
|
15 750
|
125
|
1 676 812,73
|
27/02/2025
|
3 750
|
23
|
398 437,50
|
1 250
|
7
|
133 312,50
|
28/02/2025
|
6 250
|
57
|
656 437,50
|
5 100
|
44
|
536 367,51
|
03/03/2025
|
8 507
|
80
|
899 636,52
|
8 007
|
69
|
849 686,83
|
04/03/2025
|
20 000
|
171
|
2 055 988,00
|
10 000
|
116
|
1 031 625,00
|
05/03/2025
|
4 000
|
33
|
416 100,00
|
14 000
|
99
|
1 462 200,60
|
06/03/2025
|
11 460
|
83
|
1 215 577,10
|
11 250
|
93
|
1 198 675,13
|
07/03/2025
|
7 250
|
46
|
768 175,20
|
7 750
|
64
|
823 087,20
|
10/03/2025
|
13 000
|
116
|
1 372 100,60
|
3 000
|
22
|
320 662,50
|
11/03/2025
|
3 250
|
24
|
338 499,85
|
7 500
|
54
|
786 462,75
|
12/03/2025
|
5 750
|
39
|
603 750,00
|
5 750
|
59
|
605 374,95
|
13/03/2025
|
18 750
|
125
|
1 945 500,00
|
18 750
|
122
|
1 955 124,38
|
14/03/2025
|
3 000
|
21
|
309 675,00
|
8 250
|
56
|
860 149,95
|
17/03/2025
|
5 000
|
41
|
525 875,00
|
3 000
|
26
|
316 537,50
|
18/03/2025
|
3 500
|
27
|
368 412,45
|
8 250
|
74
|
872 000,25
|
19/03/2025
|
2 500
|
20
|
263 375,00
|
8 250
|
56
|
882 012,45
|
20/03/2025
|
11 250
|
87
|
1 193 500,13
|
3 000
|
23
|
321 236,10
|
21/03/2025
|
6 250
|
44
|
656 437,50
|
4 250
|
34
|
448 586,65
|
24/03/2025
|
10 250
|
81
|
1 075 912,78
|
8 000
|
71
|
842 500,00
|
25/03/2025
|
17 000
|
102
|
1 754 787,60
|
17 000
|
116
|
1 760 248,00
|
26/03/2025
|
27 750
|
211
|
2 856 498,98
|
21 000
|
176
|
2 167 074,00
|
27/03/2025
|
18 500
|
149
|
1 854 317,90
|
18 250
|
179
|
1 832 393,08
|
28/03/2025
|
25 500
|
171
|
2 516 011,05
|
24 500
|
299
|
2 421 217,40
|
31/03/2025
|
35 000
|
282
|
3 398 374,00
|
34 800
|
313
|
3 383 757,12
|
01/04/2025
|
7 750
|
63
|
758 642,08
|
7 750
|
75
|
759 924,70
|
02/04/2025
|
22 000
|
189
|
2 150 055,60
|
24 250
|
266
|
2 375 658,53
|
03/04/2025
|
35 200
|
133
|
3 375 412,48
|
2 500
|
44
|
236 800,00
|
04/04/2025
|
35 000
|
244
|
3 170 601,00
|
20 000
|
173
|
1 813 510,00
|
07/04/2025
|
36 200
|
169
|
3 077 760,20
|
38 800
|
276
|
3 324 217,16
|
08/04/2025
|
13 350
|
148
|
1 199 460,12
|
13 350
|
69
|
1 203 079,31
|
09/04/2025
|
17 500
|
119
|
1 532 874,00
|
17 500
|
125
|
1 537 081,00
|
10/04/2025
|
12 800
|
142
|
1 171 942,40
|
38 200
|
127
|
3 617 039,58
|
11/04/2025
|
25 000
|
221
|
2 240 402,50
|
26 750
|
235
|
2 405 892,33
|
14/04/2025
|
7 500
|
82
|
692 379,75
|
8 750
|
84
|
809 780,13
|
15/04/2025
|
|
|
|
7 500
|
53
|
697 044,75
|
16/04/2025
|
15 000
|
158
|
1 398 678,00
|
10 000
|
127
|
933 821,00
|
17/04/2025
|
12 500
|
118
|
1 170 250,00
|
12 500
|
106
|
1 172 640,00
|
22/04/2025
|
13 000
|
79
|
1 194 624,60
|
11 750
|
116
|
1 082 250,20
|
23/04/2025
|
11 000
|
157
|
1 036 439,80
|
19 859
|
202
|
1 873 498,06
|
24/04/2025
|
5 500
|
51
|
519 069,10
|
10 465
|
94
|
994 492,09
|
25/04/2025
|
9 000
|
118
|
868 130,10
|
12 500
|
100
|
1 211 390,00
|
28/04/2025
|
10 548
|
110
|
1 024 087,39
|
10 548
|
124
|
1 025 670,64
|
29/04/2025
|
25 450
|
81
|
2 420 223,74
|
21 450
|
169
|
2 048 586,54
|
30/04/2025
|
9 000
|
86
|
861 914,70
|
10 000
|
68
|
959 435,00
|
02/05/2025
|
8 750
|
79
|
866 874,75
|
10 000
|
68
|
994 225,00
|
05/05/2025
|
4 000
|
55
|
397 560,00
|
4 000
|
29
|
397 995,20
|
06/05/2025
|
12 578
|
122
|
1 238 358,19
|
8 578
|
60
|
844 829,21
|
07/05/2025
|
7 750
|
24
|
780 000,30
|
12 750
|
71
|
1 292 704,65
|
08/05/2025
|
7 750
|
75
|
801 037,68
|
10 035
|
55
|
1 041 766,47
|
09/05/2025
|
6 250
|
62
|
644 987,50
|
6 250
|
69
|
646 600,00
|
12/05/2025
|
|
|
|
12 500
|
57
|
1 315 337,50
|
13/05/2025
|
2 000
|
26
|
214 397,20
|
4 000
|
36
|
433 312,40
|
14/05/2025
|
6 250
|
42
|
673 937,50
|
|
|
|
15/05/2025
|
1 250
|
7
|
133 000,00
|
3 500
|
45
|
376 012,35
|
16/05/2025
|
9 000
|
105
|
972 413,10
|
7 750
|
67
|
840 375,13
|
19/05/2025
|
5 250
|
70
|
564 450,08
|
3 750
|
36
|
404 166,75
|
20/05/2025
|
6 750
|
87
|
732 846,15
|
7 000
|
61
|
761 149,90
|
21/05/2025
|
4 500
|
43
|
486 537,30
|
4 500
|
48
|
487 475,10
|
22/05/2025
|
8 250
|
65
|
889 975,35
|
6 250
|
56
|
675 487,50
|
23/05/2025
|
21 000
|
162
|
2 242 533,30
|
5 500
|
53
|
587 775,10
|
26/05/2025
|
|
|
|
8 250
|
39
|
895 950,00
|
28/05/2025
|
3 500
|
26
|
382 098,50
|
3 500
|
51
|
382 900,00
|
29/05/2025
|
9 500
|
53
|
1 044 787,20
|
8 256
|
23
|
917 220,13
|
30/05/2025
|
4 050
|
51
|
435 163,19
|
4 050
|
30
|
436 189,05
|
02/06/2025
|
6 250
|
53
|
663 062,50
|
6 250
|
23
|
663 875,00
|
03/06/2025
|
5 250
|
36
|
559 075,13
|
5 250
|
66
|
559 974,98
|
04/06/2025
|
7 490
|
70
|
808 684,81
|
7 490
|
73
|
810 259,21
|
05/06/2025
|
7 600
|
47
|
823 764,00
|
8 000
|
53
|
868 147,20
|
06/06/2025
|
7 000
|
67
|
761 450,20
|
10 000
|
101
|
1 089 813,00
|
09/06/2025
|
2 540
|
35
|
277 603,97
|
2 557
|
24
|
280 369,94
|
10/06/2025
|
4 000
|
39
|
437 337,60
|
5 250
|
50
|
575 090,25
|
11/06/2025
|
11 250
|
95
|
1 223 249,63
|
11 250
|
97
|
1 228 299,75
|
12/06/2025
|
7 000
|
47
|
759 455,90
|
9 500
|
118
|
1 036 472,80
|
13/06/2025
|
5 000
|
22
|
540 500,00
|
5 000
|
24
|
543 750,00
|
16/06/2025
|
6 750
|
80
|
750 073,50
|
8 500
|
45
|
945 487,30
|
17/06/2025
|
6 500
|
60
|
720 587,40
|
5 654
|
49
|
628 270,78
|
18/06/2025
|
22 250
|
149
|
2 432 236,50
|
19 250
|
258
|
2 112 079,20
|
19/06/2025
|
2 506
|
6
|
270 397,15
|
2 506
|
18
|
271 525,10
|
20/06/2025
|
4 000
|
48
|
435 866,00
|
4 000
|
26
|
436 712,40
|
23/06/2025
|
7 500
|
77
|
806 225,25
|
6 000
|
77
|
646 350,00
|
24/06/2025
|
8 250
|
61
|
902 437,80
|
8 250
|
45
|
905 262,60
|
25/06/2025
|
1 500
|
13
|
163 699,95
|
1 500
|
11
|
164 025,00
|
26/06/2025
|
6 000
|
77
|
656 087,40
|
6 000
|
42
|
657 037,80
|
27/06/2025
|
|
|
|
13 000
|
40
|
1 454 949,60
|
30/06/2025
|
4 500
|
48
|
512 458,65
|
1 000
|
12
|
114 150,00
