D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Hanmar on Its Sale to Alpha Metalcraft Group

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Hanmar, LLC on its sale to Alpha Metalcraft Group (“AMG”), a portfolio company of Industrial Growth Partners (“IGP”). Hanmar represents the first add-on acquisition for AMG following IGP’s acquisition in July 2024.

“[D.A. Davidson’s] understanding of the business, industry knowledge, and relationships played a critical role in achieving a successful outcome,” said Hanmar Owner, John Schachtner.

With a history dating back more than 55 years, Hanmar, headquartered in Pacoima, CA, manufactures complex, thin-walled parts and assemblies from specialty alloys that are built to tight tolerances for demanding applications in the commercial aerospace, defense, and space end markets. Hanmar is a technical leader in the metal forming industry, manufacturing fluid and gas conveyance systems and other components for blue-chip A&D customers via differentiated processes such as metal spinning and deep draw metal forming.

“The team at D.A. Davidson was instrumental to this process, and we are thankful for the guidance they provided throughout and helping us find in AMG and IGP the ideal partner to support Hanmar’s next phase of growth. Their understanding of the business, industry knowledge, and relationships played a critical role in achieving a successful outcome,” said Hanmar Owner John Schachtner.

“Partnering with AMG marks an exciting new chapter for us,” said Hanmar President Peter Lee. “AMG’s deep industry expertise and strategic support makes it the perfect fit and allows us to enhance our capabilities, expand our reach, and better serve our customers.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Hanmar into the AMG family,” said AMG CEO Alec Searle. “Hanmar’s expertise in metal spinning and deep drawing and commitment to serving mission-critical A&D applications aligns perfectly with our strategic vision. Hanmar deepens our metal forming expertise while providing a highly strategic Southern California location, allowing us to better address our customers’ most challenging and complex metal formed component requirements.”

The transaction represents another successful closing by D.A. Davidson’s Aerospace, Defense, and Government Services practice and highlights the continued momentum in D.A. Davidson’s Diversified Industrials Investment Banking Group.

D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking Division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

George “Toby” Albright III, Managing Director | Washington, D.C. | talbright@dadco.com

Bobby Micsak, Director | Denver | bmicsak@dadco.com

Dan Prendergast, Associate | Denver | dprendergast@dadco.com

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Greater Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 30 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment advisor providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

Media Contact
Emily Roy
Prosek for D.A. Davidson
(646) 818-9232
eroy@prosek.com

D.A. Davidson & Co.

Headquarters: Great Falls, Montana
CEO: Larry Martinez
Employees: 1,600
Organization: PRI
Revenues: $719 million (2024)
Net Income: NA (2024)
Media Contact
Emily Roy
Prosek for D.A. Davidson
(646) 818-9232
eroy@prosek.com

