Similarweb Launches GenAI Intelligence Toolkit, Tracking Visibility and Traffic Across AI Chatbots

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Similarweb’s new GenAI Intelligence Toolkit is an innovative solution combining AI Brand Visibility and AI Traffic, letting companies see how they are represented on AI platforms and the value of AI-generated traffic to their digital marketing and sales.

“Similarweb’s AI Traffic feature is a game changer, offering valuable insights into how AI chatbots are reshaping brand discovery.” Ben Newman, Insights and Effectiveness Manager at Anything is Possible Share

As generative AI begins to shift the overall digital marketing mix away from traditional search, marketers, merchants, and digital leaders are seeking to understand when AI chatbots are recommending their business and how much traffic they drive to company websites. In June 2025, AI platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Grok, and CoPilot generated more than 1.1 billion referral visits, a year-over-year increase of 357%, according to Similarweb estimates.

Similarweb’s GenAI Intelligence Toolkit distinguishes itself by providing both visibility and traffic data for GenAI, giving businesses a comprehensive picture of their performance across AI-powered discovery and search tools.

The GenAI Intelligence Toolkit gives brands the ability to:

Connect visibility and traffic. Lets brands understand their performance across AI platforms.

Lets brands understand their performance across AI platforms. See where your brand is (and isn’t) showing up. AI Brand Visibility shows brands which topics are most associated with the company and the top cited sources within AI answers. For example, you can identify when an AI platform is being influenced by news outlets or review sites that favor your competitors, enabling you to strategically prioritize improving your visibility and placement within those channels.

AI Brand Visibility shows brands which topics are most associated with the company and the top cited sources within AI answers. For example, you can identify when an AI platform is being influenced by news outlets or review sites that favor your competitors, enabling you to strategically prioritize improving your visibility and placement within those channels. Benchmark and act. GenAI Intelligence Toolkit users gain visibility into the volume of AI-driven traffic to their landing pages and those of their competitors and what prompts are generating traffic.

GenAI Intelligence Toolkit users gain visibility into the volume of AI-driven traffic to their landing pages and those of their competitors and what prompts are generating traffic. Understand AI traffic. Traffic still matters. Conversions, engagement, and revenue happen after the click. Gen AI Intelligence arms you with the knowledge you need to optimize your content and strategy to boost traffic for the AI channel.

Traffic still matters. Conversions, engagement, and revenue happen after the click. Gen AI Intelligence arms you with the knowledge you need to optimize your content and strategy to boost traffic for the AI channel. Gain new consumer insight. Unlike traditional search keywords, detailed AI queries offer deeper insight into consumer intent, enabling more precise analysis and targeted engagement.

While other AI brand visibility tools exist, visibility alone is not enough. Similarweb’s GenAI Intelligence Toolkit goes further, identifying which ones drive traffic to specific pages. Powered by Similarweb’s industry-leading Digital Data, it uniquely enables organizations to measure traffic to their own properties and also benchmark against competitor performance, offering a comprehensive view of how generative AI is reshaping the landscape. See our blog post for more details.

What Similarweb Customers Are Saying

“With AI searches on the rise and featured heavily within industry news, I get asked a lot of questions on the regular by senior company executives – they want to know how much of our traffic is coming from AI platforms, and what this might mean for our future strategy,” says Jon Baldwin, Senior SEO Content Manager at pet care company Rover. “Similarweb's tool has enabled me to quickly and easily answer these questions with compelling visuals, which senior leaders always appreciate – especially if they're presenting to their board or other business partners.”

“Similarweb’s AI Traffic feature is a game changer, offering valuable insights into how AI chatbots are reshaping brand discovery,” agrees Ben Newman, Insights and Effectiveness Manager at Anything is Possible, a UK digital agency. “The AI Traffic feature supports our SEO and Content teams, while also revealing the prompts users are entering, helping us better understand client audiences and what matters to them before they visit a website.”

“Our SEO team is able to benchmark against competition and understand better our share in AI platforms,” says Piotr Szpakiewicz, SEO Growth Leader at Displate.com. “A second feature I like is AI Brand Visibility, which allows me to evaluate our current brand visibility and mention share, but, more importantly, gives us a glimpse into real user prompts. With this AI tracking setup, we can understand how our SEO tech and content translate strategies into chatbot traffic, which prompts triggered mentions of our brand, and where we are cited as a source.”

Part of Similarweb’s Broader AI Initiatives

“We recognize that AI represents a fundamental shift in the digital marketplace,” says Or Offer, founder and CEO of Similarweb. “We are committed to helping our customers understand how business and consumer use of AI is reshaping the web. At the same time, we’re taking advantage of AI across our product development and engineering organizations to improve data analysis and make insights more accessible to our customers. With our recent launch of full-service AI Agents, we’re also putting that power in the hands of our customers – for example, agents to help marketers identify search traffic trends and fill content gaps.”

The Gen AI Intelligence Toolkit is available now.

Similarweb Gen AI Data in the News

Journalists seeking to help their readers understand the impact of Gen AI are invited to send their questions to press@similarweb.com.

Recent coverage includes:

The Washington Post, Digiday, MediaPost, TechCrunch, Press Gazette, and others reported on the increase in referral traffic AI platforms are driving to news and media websites – even as publishers worry that AI summaries of their content are depriving them of readers.

TechCrunch based its report on the websites receiving the most AI referral traffic by industry category on Similarweb data.

As part of our work with journalists covering Amazon’s Prime Day promotion in June, Similarweb data revealed that ChatGPT prompts including the words “Prime Day” increased 101% compared to 2024 – suggesting that more consumers were looking to chatbots for advice on the best deals.

About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their markets with Digital Data. By providing essential web and app data, analytics, and insights, we empower our users to discover business opportunities, identify competitive threats, optimize strategy, acquire the right customers, and increase monetization. Similarweb products are integrated into users’ workflow, powered by advanced technology, and based on leading comprehensive Digital Data.

Learn more: Similarweb | Similarweb Digital Data

Free Tools: Analyze any website or app | Verify your website | Browser extension

Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | X

Disclaimer: All names, brands, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The data, reports, and other materials provided or made available by Similarweb consist of or include estimated metrics and digital insights generated by Similarweb using its proprietary algorithms, based on information collected by Similarweb from multiple sources using its advanced data methodologies. Similarweb shall not be responsible for the accuracy of such data, reports, and materials, and shall have no liability for any decision made or action taken by any third party based in whole or in part on such data, reports, and materials.