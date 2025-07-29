Mamaya Health and Mending Hearts Partner to Expand Access to Mental Health Care for Women in Recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mamaya Health, a leader in accessible, compassionate mental health care for women, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Mending Hearts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women restore their lives from addiction. This collaboration will bring Mamaya Health’s evidence-based mental health services directly to women participating in Mending Hearts’ recovery programs beginning August 2025—ensuring critical emotional and psychological support is integrated throughout their healing journey.

Through this partnership, Mamaya Health will provide:

Individual therapy sessions & group therapy programming delivered by Mamaya Health clinicians and supervised clinical interns, offering personalized, trauma-informed support to meet the needs of women in recovery.

delivered by Mamaya Health clinicians and supervised clinical interns, offering personalized, trauma-informed support to meet the needs of women in recovery. Flexible and affordable services for participants in transitional or step-down programs, with reduced-rate sessions provided by Mamaya Health clinicians and interns to maintain continuity of mental health care.

“At Mamaya Health, we believe therapy is a lifeline—not a luxury,” said Amy Green, LCSW, PMH-C, Founder and CEO of Mamaya Health. “Mending Hearts creates a powerful environment for transformation. We’re honored to walk alongside these women in recovery, offering the mental health support they need and deserve.”

Mending Hearts serves women impacted by addiction through a long-term, residential treatment program rooted in holistic care and community. Their approach fosters independence, addresses trauma, and equips women with the tools to reintegrate into society with dignity and confidence—regardless of their ability to pay.

“Mental health care is a foundational piece of recovery,” said Trina Frierson, Founder and CEO of Mending Hearts. “By partnering with Mamaya Health, we’re able to offer women trauma-informed therapy and compassionate support as they rebuild their lives and reclaim their futures.”

This partnership addresses an urgent need: Women recovering from addiction often face compounding challenges—unresolved trauma, co-occurring disorders, stigma, and systemic barriers to care. This collaboration ensures no woman has to navigate healing alone.

Together, Mamaya Health and Mending Hearts are creating a model where healing is whole-person, community-based, and deeply rooted in compassion.

About Mamaya Health

Mamaya Health delivers accessible, personalized mental health care for women and their families—from therapy to peer support and medication management. Learn more at www.mamayahealth.com.

About Mending Hearts

Mending Hearts is a Nashville nonprofit helping women recover from addiction, trauma, and incarceration through long-term, holistic treatment. Learn more at www.mendingheartsinc.org.