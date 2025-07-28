-

The Marzetti Company Launches Buffalo Wild Wings Hot Sauces

WESTERVILLE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings, The Marzetti Company (Nasdaq: MZTI) has expanded its retail portfolio with the launch of four new hot sauces, made with the bold, innovative flavors consumers expect from the Buffalo Wild Wings brand.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Buffalo Wild Wings,” said Tanya Berman, President of Retail at The Marzetti Company. “This is an iconic brand known for bold, unique flavors, and these new hot sauces deliver the heat and spice that consumers crave.”

Buffalo Wild Wings Hot Sauces are available in four varieties: Original, Chipotle, Habanero, and Blazin’. Perfect for spicing up a variety of dishes, the 5-ounce bottles are available exclusively on Amazon, with plans to expand to additional retailers in 2026.

About Buffalo Wild Wings:

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the United States, with more than 1,300 restaurants in nine global markets and a rapidly growing off-premise business through Buffalo Wild Wings GO. Buffalo Wild Wings is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit BuffaloWildWings.com and InspireBrands.com.

About The Marzetti Company:

The Marzetti Company (Nasdaq: MZTI) manufactures and sells specialty food products. Our retail brands include Marzetti® dressings and dips, New York Bakery™ garlic breads, and Sister Schubert’s® dinner rolls, in addition to exclusive license agreements for Olive Garden® dressings, Chick-fil-A® sauces and dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings® sauces, Arby’s® sauces, Subway® sauces, and Texas Roadhouse® steak sauces and frozen rolls. Our foodservice business supplies sauces, dressings, breads, and pasta to many of the top restaurant chains in the United States.

At Marzetti, our mission is to make every meal better through high-quality, flavorful food. Led by our purpose, to nourish growth with all that we do, our 3,900 team members are dedicated to creating great tasting food and cultivating deep and lasting relationships.

To learn more, please visit www.marzetticompany.com.

