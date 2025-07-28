Embassy Suites by Hilton Gulf Shores Beach Resort Opens on the Alabama Gulf Coast

ATLANTA & GULF SHORES, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Embassy Suites by Hilton Gulf Shores Beach Resort (“Embassy Suites Gulf Shores”), a full-service resort-style hotel located along Alabama's renowned white sand beaches, officially opened its doors today. Developed by Peachtree Group, Woodbine Development Corporation and DD Partners LLC, the eight-story, all-suite hotel brings a beachfront experience to Gulf Shores, featuring sweeping Gulf views, distinctive food and beverage options and resort-style amenities.

"We're thrilled to open this landmark project in the heart of Gulf Shores," said Greg Friedman, managing principal and CEO at Peachtree Group. "With its irreplaceable beachfront location, resort-style amenities and vibrant gathering spaces, Embassy Suites Gulf Shores Beach Resort is designed to be a centerpiece for visitors and the community alike."

For Friedman, the project carries personal meaning. “I spent a lot of summers and school breaks in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores as a child,” he said. “It’s special to come full circle and have a hand in creating a place where more people can enjoy this incredible destination and where locals can benefit from the new restaurants, amenities and gathering spaces.”

Located at 112 West Beach Blvd., the Embassy Suites Gulf Shores features 257 all-suite guestrooms, most of which offer direct Gulf views. Guests can enjoy a variety of dining, drinks and live entertainment throughout the resort.

Sound Wave, the signature open-air venue perched above the beach, offers daily live music, sweeping views and an energetic atmosphere. The space features a state-of-the-art sound system and an extensive menu of food and drinks. www.soundwavegs.com

The Cove Bar, a poolside retreat, serves refreshing cocktails, light bites and a relaxing escape from the resort’s busier areas.

Tide & Table blends coastal dining with Southern-inspired cuisine in a casual yet refined setting. The three-meal restaurant, situated just above street level, offers stunning water views and a grand indoor-outdoor bar with a laid-back, welcoming ambiance. www.tideandtablegs.com

The hotel also offers 13,620 square feet of enclosed meeting and pre-function space, anchored by a 7,800-square-foot ballroom, making it an ideal venue for conferences, weddings and special events. A three-story parking garage and more than 7,600 square feet of retail space, including a Starbucks, complete the property's offerings.

The hotel's opening comes as Gulf Shores continues to grow as a top tourism and events destination. Situated steps from popular attractions like the Hangout Music Festival, National Shrimp Festival and NCAA Beach Volleyball Championships, Embassy Suites Gulf Shores offers easy access to Gulf State Park, the Wharf at Orange Beach, championship golf courses and Foley's Sports Complex.

"Our vision was to create a hotel that adds to the energy and vibrancy of Gulf Shores, a place where visitors can relax, celebrate and experience everything the destination has to offer," Friedman said. "We believe Embassy Suites Gulf Shores will quickly become a favorite for both leisure travelers and the meetings and events community."

Embassy Suites Gulf Shores (www.facebook.com/EmbassySuitesGulfShoresBeachResort) will be managed by Peachtree Group's hospitality division, known for its expertise in hospitality operations across the U.S.

"We're honored to welcome guests to Embassy Suites Gulf Shores Beach Resort and grateful to be part of this welcoming community," said Adam Bailey, general manager of Embassy Suites Gulf Shores. "From thoughtful design and resort-style amenities to the beachfront location, every detail of the hotel reflects the spirit of Gulf Shores. We're pleased to offer an experience unavailable anywhere else on Alabama's coast."

This opening further underscores Peachtree Group’s track record of developing distinctive hotels in high-demand markets.

A multi-year winner of Hilton’s Developer of the Year award, Peachtree Group has earned recognition for its consistent delivery of exceptional hotels and best-in-class guest experiences across its growing portfolio.

