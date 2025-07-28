Western Metallica Announces Director Resignation and Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Metallica Resources Corp. (TSXV: WMS) (“Western Metallica” or the “Company”) announces that Ms. Brigitte Berneche has resigned from the Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Brigitte for her contributions.

With regards to corporate activities, the Company has been working with its creditors in Peru through its local subsidiary, Green Rock Copper S.A.C., to agree to appropriate settlement terms for outstanding debts primarily related to the drill program completed in February 2025. The disappointing drill results from this program were the primary reason for ceasing exploration activities in Peru as the Company was no longer able to finance additional exploration work.

In addition, in connection with the company’s ongoing efforts to address its outstanding liabilities at the corporate level, it has made the following modifications to the debt held by its CEO, Greg Duras. The Borrower and the Lender may negotiate repayment of the Loan via the transfer of securities or other investment products but any arrangement for repayment other than cash remains subject to all applicable regulatory rules, including without limitation, the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange and provided that in no event shall any repayment result in the Lender acquiring more than 19.9% of the Borrower. The Lender may also assign or transfer all or any part of its rights and obligations under the loan agreement.

The Company will provide a further update on planned activities in due course.

About Western Metallica Resources Corp.

Western Metallica is an Ontario registered company with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, trading on the TSXV under symbol WMS. Western Metallica is in the business of mineral resource exploration. Its project interests include its 100% owned Nueva Celti Copper Property in Andalusia, Spain, and three other gold projects located in the “Navelgas Gold Belt” in Asturias, Spain (Penedela, Valledor and Sierra Alta). Further information can be found at: www.westernmetallicacorp.com

Cautionary Notes

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the company’s control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.