monday.com Partner, Fruition Launches UK Operations with Confirmed Exclusive Channel Partnership

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fruition, a leading monday.com Consulting Partner, has officially launched their digital transformation operations in the United Kingdom. This pivotal expansion positions Fruition to strategically service the growing demands of the sophisticated work management requirements among UK SMEs and enterprises.

Fruition, your Local monday.com Partner Share

With experienced local monday.com consultants based in the UK, Fruition aims to revolutionise work processes. The team understands that British businesses are known for their operational excellence and innovation, making them ideal for monday CRM, Work and Service Management’s powerful capabilities and features.

Kevin Zhao, Director at Fruition EMEA, said, “We wanted to create a consumer-centric experience. Our solution design process is incredibly hands-on, guiding our clients every step of the way. No two businesses are the same, therefore no two businesses’ processes are either. Maybe you need help with CRM management, a complete transition into digital automation, or something in between. We have a program and or service to fit all of these needs.”

Fruition aims to carry on its digital transformation journey to help UK-based enterprises across all industries. Fruition’s UK division provides a number of key services for monday.com users:

End-to-end monday.com implementation services.

AI automated & integrated business solutions.

System architecture analysis and transformation planning.

Team training and custom development for better collaboration.

Continuous optimisation and assistance for project visibility.

Kevin also mentioned, “Already having incredibly successful teams in Australia & the US provided the foundations for our services locally. The wealth of knowledge being shared across all regions has allowed us to advise not only on best practice solutions in the UK, but globally. As our group grows, so will our ability to provide industry-leading solutions to all teams on monday.com, and we're excited to bring that same level of excellence to UK businesses."

With over 100 successful projects completed, early UK clients have already achieved operational efficiencies. Some companies have saved over 1,300 hours across implementation projects and seen 10x on their monday.com license investment.

Fruition’s UK team is based in London. This expansion reinforces Fruition’s commitment towards global growth while delivering exceptional client outcomes and organisational transformation locally. To learn about Fruition’s UK operations and monday.com Silver Partnership, visit their website.

About Fruition

Fruition is a global monday.com partner, delivering tailored solutions that align with business objectives. The company offers exceptional monday.com consultation services across various industries.