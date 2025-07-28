Stonepeak to Invest in Electric Land

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced that it has invested in Electric Land (“Electric Land” or “the Company”), Europe’s largest specialist investor and developer of powered land for renewable and flexible energy generation and storage.

Electric Land’s business is focused on developing and aggregating quality freehold, grid-connected land that is leased to ready-to-build operators for the purposes of building renewable energy generation and storage infrastructure. The Company’s current portfolio of powered land sites comprises 1.1 GW across 29 owned sites, and it has a robust development pipeline of 9 GW across the UK, Ireland, and Germany. Working closely with the Electric Land management team, Stonepeak intends to provide continual strategic and financial support to the Company as it grows its platform both organically and through additional acquisitions. Foundation Property & Capital Group (FPC), which has historically supported Electric Land’s management team, will also continue to support the business.

Nikolaus Woloszczuk, Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak, said, “As clean and flexible energy scales across Europe, expanding the availability of grid-connected, development-ready land will be critical. Since its inception in 2015, Electric Land has assembled a portfolio of high quality assets underpinned by secure grid connections, and an established, diverse tenant base. We have strong conviction in Electric Land’s strategy and leadership and believe this provider of essential infrastructure is an excellent fit for Stonepeak’s independent land aggregation platform. We look forward to applying our expertise to drive further growth at Electric Land.”

“We are excited to partner with Stonepeak in what is the next important and exciting step in our growth strategy for Electric Land,” said Ben Lansman, Managing Director at Electric Land. “Their deep expertise in energy and infrastructure, along with their active ownership approach, makes them an ideal partner as we expand our development pipeline, grow our footprint, and deliver on our mission to support the energy transition through strategic land ownership.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the transaction has already closed. CMS served as legal counsel to Stonepeak and Osbourne Clarke served as legal counsel to FPC.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $73 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include transport and logistics, digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About Electric Land

Electric Land was the first and is now the largest specialist investor of its type in Europe, developing and aggregating an institutional quality investment portfolio of freehold grid-connected land, leased for a range of renewable and transitional energy generation and storage infrastructure from wind and solar farms to battery storage, EV charging, flexible generation and data centres. It grants leases of Ready-to-Build sites for up to 40 years, with annual un-capped indexation and ground rents often equating to less than 1.0% of the tenant Capex in each site, the resultant assets are uniquely secure. For more information, please visit www.electricland.com.

About FPC

The Foundation Property & Capital Group (FPC) is a private equity real estate investor with an excellent track record of creating and managing highly successful co-investment vehicles in which it has always been the largest investor. Since 2009, it has been focused on emerging and fragmented asset classes seeking out well-rewarded, early-stage risk, and creating and improving institutional quality assets with a long, secure, index-linked income profile.

FPC Income & Growth PLC (I&G) is FPC’s current House Fund, launched in 2019. I&G is invested across complementary thematics, primarily the Electric Land business, including its recent Data Centre development platform, Electric Land Digital. For more information, please visit www.foundationpc.co.uk.