American Standard Launches First TV Campaign for Shower Remodels With Marketing Architects

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Standard, a brand by global housing and water technology leader LIXIL, will air its first TV campaign for shower remodels this summer through a new partnership with All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects. The campaign will launch across linear, Connected TV and OTT.

American Standard Homes Services launches national TV campaign highlighting a lifetime warranty and end-to-end service. Share

While LIXIL brings deep TV experience through past campaigns for walk-in tubs, this marks a first for its shower remodel business. The team developed an all-new campaign from the ground up, building on American Standard’s trusted reputation and direct-to-consumer approach.

To bring the story to life, creative was shot on location at the LIXIL training facility, where multiple shower environments were built and filmed in a single day. The spot features a range of American Standard’s Home Services shower products and emphasizes the company’s commitment to quality from consultation to installation. Unlike many remodel solutions, American Standard handles the full process in-house and backs installation with a lifetime warranty.

“This is a meaningful expansion for us,” says Eric Kozak, Performance Marketing Leader at LIXIL. “We’ve built strong brand trust through our walk-in tub business, and we’re bringing that same reliability, product range and support to a broader audience through TV.”

“This campaign unites brand trust, a streamlined service, and the reach of TV,” adds Dhiren Khemlani, SVP Client Growth at Marketing Architects. “It elevates American Standard as the new benchmark in shower remodeling by reshaping homeowner expectations and driving business impact.”

About LIXIL

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere.

About American Standard

Making life healthier, safer and more beautiful at home, at work, around town and throughout the world ― that is the vision of American Standard. For almost 150 years, exuding a passion about plumbing and the bigger problems it can solve, American Standard has raised the standard by constantly innovating to improve the quality of everyday life.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent 25 years building homegrown technology to solve TV's pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.