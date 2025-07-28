Talkspace Announces New In-Network Partnership with Blue Cross of Idaho

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkspace, a leading online behavioral health company, today announced a new in-network partnership with Blue Cross of Idaho to increase behavioral health access across Idaho.

As of July 1, 2025, all Blue Cross Idaho members now have access to Talkspace’s comprehensive virtual behavioral health services, including support from licensed clinicians through its exclusive asynchronous message-based therapy (featuring voice and video options) as well as live video sessions.

“Partnering with Blue Cross of Idaho allows Talkspace to continue our important mission of expanding access to high-quality, convenient mental health care,” said Erin Boyd, Chief Growth Officer at Talkspace. “This collaboration will make therapy and psychiatric support affordable for individuals and families across the nation, empowering them to prioritize their mental well-being on their own terms.”

“Blue Cross of Idaho members deserve access to mental healthcare that fits into their lives,” said Dawn Atkin MS, BSN-RN, CPHQ, CCM, Vice President, Healthcare Operations for Blue Cross of Idaho. “That’s why we’re proud to partner with Talkspace to significantly enhance mental health services for all of our members, providing a direct line to an experienced, licensed professional anytime and anywhere they need support.”

Blue Cross of Idaho now joins Talkspace’s expanding roster of health plans and benefits clients which include Aetna, Carelon, Cigna, Optum and select Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, with Talkspace now covering nearly 200 million lives across the U.S. Talkspace also accepts Medicare and Medicare Advantage for seniors.

Talkspace provides licensed therapists across all 50 states and gives members the flexibility to choose live video sessions and asynchronous therapy options. This approach lets users tailor their care to best fit into their busy lives, reducing obstacles to accessing treatment and maximizing engagement.

Blue Cross of Idaho members, including couples and teens aged 13+, can register for therapy and psychiatric medication support (18+ only) at https://www.talkspace.com/bcbs

About Blue Cross of Idaho

Blue Cross of Idaho is part of an Idaho-based, not-for-profit mutual insurance holding company group dedicated to improving the health of the communities we serve. We are the state’s oldest and largest health insurer, and the only Idaho-based insurer serving the entire state. Blue Cross of Idaho offers a broad portfolio of health plans for employers of all sizes, as well as individual and Medicare plans. Our plans offer innovative solutions to meet the unique needs of Idahoans and Idaho-based employers.

For more information, visit www.bcidaho.com.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services, including therapy for individuals, teens, and couples, as well as psychiatric treatment and medication management (18+). With Talkspace’s core therapy offerings, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed therapists within days and can engage in live video, audio, or chat sessions, and/or unlimited asynchronous text messaging sessions.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Most Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.