Benihana Express Opens Second Location in Miami

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) announces the opening of its newest Benihana Express location in the Bayside Marketplace shopping center (401 Biscayne Blvd S119) in Miami. Owned and operated by franchisee Erick Passo, the restaurant is the second location in the Miami area – the first having opened earlier this year in the Brickell neighborhood – and is a new hibachi concept that features guest-favorite menu elements from Benihana in a made-to-order, fast casual format. As part of a multi-unit development deal with Passo, The ONE Group anticipates opening additional Benihana Express locations under this agreement in the coming months.

“Benihana Express and franchises are key components of our overall growth strategy, both for the Benihana brand and The ONE Group as a whole,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, CEO of The ONE Group. “Since Benihana joined The ONE Group’s VIBE dining platform, we’ve been looking for ways to bring the excitement and world-class flavor profiles of the Benihana dining experience to an asset-light, franchise-forward model. Erick Passo is a fantastic partner, and we are thrilled to work alongside him to introduce more people in Miami to Benihana Express. We have many additional development deals in the pipeline and should be announcing them shortly.”

The 770-square-foot fast casual concept reflects a modern, minimalist aesthetic with Japanese-inspired touches – from sleek, wood finishes and bold, red accents to an open kitchen concept (in a much smaller footprint) that mirrors the energy, excitement and renowned teppanyaki experience that guests have come to love from Benihana, now in a more casual, fast casual atmosphere.

The Benihana Express menu features the best of Benihana from appetizers to add-ons, including:

Hibachi Burritos – The newest offering from Benihana, guests can select either steak, shrimp or chicken prepared with hibachi fried rice and teriyaki sauce, all wrapped in a soft, flour tortilla

Hibachi Entrees – Choose from colossal shrimp, chicken, NY strip steak, filet mignon or a combination of all four, prepared with sesame seeds and served with mushrooms and hibachi chicken rice

Hibachi Yakisoba Bowls – From steak, shrimp, chicken or simply sauteed vegetables, all yakisoba bowls are prepared with sesame seeds and served with Japanese sauteed noodles and mixed vegetables in a special sauce

Hibachi Bowls – Shrimp, steak or chicken are prepared with sesame seeds and served over mushrooms and hibachi chicken rice

Appetizers – From pork gyoza to edamame, Benihana salad to miso soup, there's a little something for everyone to start their meal off right

Add-ons – Make any dish bigger, better or bolder with a variety of add-ons, such as filet mignon, NY strip steak, chicken, shrimp or either a single or double serving of the Benihana classic hibachi chicken rice

“Opening a second Benihana Express is a proud milestone for my family and me,” said franchisee Passo, who is also the owner of Black Market Miami and Ben’s Pizza. “We saw an opportunity to bring something fresh and exciting to the neighborhood – quality food, fast service and a brand people already love. This location reflects our commitment to growing with the community and delivering a memorable experience in a quick-service setting, and we can’t wait to introduce even more people to this amazing concept when we open our third Benihana Express location in Miami later this year.”

The new Benihana Express will be open daily from 11 a.m. until midnight.

Following the openings in Miami, Benihana Express is slated to open its first West Coast operation in San Francisco later this year. For more information on additional franchising or licensing opportunities with The ONE Group, please visit togrp.com/licensee-inquiry-form.

About The ONE Group

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STKS) is an international restaurant company that develops and operates upscale and polished casual, high-energy restaurants and lounges and provides hospitality management services for hotels, casinos and other high-end venues both in the U.S. and internationally. The ONE Group’s focus is to be the global leader in Vibe Dining, and its primary restaurant brands and operations are:

STK, a modern twist on the American steakhouse concept with restaurants in major metropolitan cities in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, featuring premium steaks, seafood and specialty cocktails in an energetic upscale atmosphere.

Benihana, an interactive dining destination with highly skilled chefs preparing food right in front of guests and served in an energetic atmosphere alongside fresh sushi and innovative cocktails. The Company franchises Benihanas in the U.S., Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

Benihana Express, a small footprint casual concept showcasing the best of Benihana without teppanyaki tables.

Kona Grill, a polished casual, bar-centric grill concept with restaurants in the U.S., featuring American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere.

RA Sushi, a Japanese cuisine concept that offers a fun-filled, bar-forward, upbeat, and vibrant dining atmosphere with restaurants in the U.S. anchored by creative sushi, inventive drinks, and outstanding service.

Salt Water Social is your gateway to the seven seas, featuring an array of signature and unique fresh seafood items, complemented by the highest quality beef dishes and elegant, delicious cocktails.

Samurai, an interactive dining experience located in sunny Miami, FL provides a distinctive dining experience where skilled personal chefs masterfully perform the ancient art of teppanyaki right before your eyes.

ONE Hospitality, The ONE Group’s food and beverage hospitality services business develops, manages and operates premier restaurants and turnkey food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos currently operating venues in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional information about The ONE Group can be found at www.togrp.com.