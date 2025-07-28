Airwallex Launches Yield in Singapore, Unlocking Smarter Returns After MAS Licence Approval

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airwallex, a leading global fintech platform, today announced that its Singapore entity, Airwallex Capital (Singapore) Pte Ltd, has been granted a Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). With this licence, Airwallex can now offer regulated investment solutions and custodial services to businesses in Singapore through its Airwallex Yield product.

Airwallex Yield is an investment fund management service that allows businesses to earn competitive returns on surplus funds held within their business1.

Through Airwallex Yield, businesses can:

Maximise returns on their multi-currency funds by investing in highly rated money market funds.

Grow their foreign currency balances without opening additional accounts.

Maintain liquidity, with no lock-up periods. Businesses can move funds between cash balances and Yield accounts as needed to meet their growth needs.

Airwallex Capital is collaborating with Fullerton Fund Management to manage its Singapore Dollar (SGD) investment strategy, and Goldman Sachs Asset Management for its US Dollar (USD) solution – both bringing deep institutional expertise to support customers’ needs.

Celebrating the licence, Arnold Chan, General Manager, Asia Pacific, Airwallex, said, "Launching Airwallex Yield in Singapore is a significant milestone as we continue to innovate and empower businesses here to unlock new opportunities to thrive. This is a proud moment for us, and we’re grateful to the MAS for their support and trust in our vision."

“Cash management is a crucial aspect of any business. With Airwallex Yield, we are giving businesses a simple and flexible way to grow their idle funds, empowering companies of all sizes to establish a more effective treasury function,” said Gary Harvey, Executive Director, Airwallex Capital (Singapore). “We are delighted to be working alongside our trusted asset managers, Fullerton Fund Management and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, to deliver Airwallex Yield to businesses in Singapore.”

Mark Yuen, Chief Business Development Officer, Fullerton Fund Management, said, “Our partnership with Airwallex marks an exciting business channel for Fullerton, extending our institutional-grade investment expertise to a broader base of corporates in Singapore. In today’s complex and high-cost environment, businesses should expect more from their surplus cash – access to stable, liquid SGD cash solutions that also work harder to generate yield. With over 15 years of Treasury Management experience and SGD13 billion2 under management, Fullerton is well-positioned to support Airwallex Yield in delivering smarter cash solutions to meet evolving corporate needs.”

“An evolving market environment calls for effective liquidity management strategies. As one of the leading liquidity solutions providers in the world, we look forward to working with Airwallex in Singapore to help companies optimise returns on their cash balances while maintaining liquidity to meet business needs,” said Mike Siegel, Global Head of Liquidity Solutions and Co-head of the Client Solutions Group in Asia Pacific, Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

The launch of Airwallex Yield in Singapore follows successful rollouts in Australia and Hong Kong, reinforcing Airwallex’s strategy to shape the future of global finance, empowering companies to grow faster, smarter, and on their own terms.

To learn more about Airwallex Yield in Singapore, visit: https://www.airwallex.com/sg/business-account/yield

END

About Airwallex

Airwallex is a leading financial platform building the future of global banking for modern businesses. By combining proprietary infrastructure with software and AI, Airwallex is reimagining how businesses manage accounts, access capital, control spend, and embed financial services.

Designed to replace fragmented, legacy systems, Airwallex offers a unified platform for global financial operations – providing everything from multi-currency business accounts to payments to spend management and embedded financial products.

Founded in Melbourne and trusted by over 150,000 businesses worldwide – including TikTok, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, and SHEIN – Airwallex is powering a new era of global banking without borders.

Learn more at www.airwallex.com

About Fullerton Fund Management

Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd (“Fullerton”) is an active investment specialist, focused on optimising investment outcomes and enhancing investor experience. We help clients, including government entities, sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, insurance companies, private wealth and retail, from the region and beyond, to achieve their investment objectives through our suite of solutions. Our expertise encompasses equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives and treasury management, across public and private markets. As an active manager, we place strong emphasis on performance, risk management and investment insights. Incorporated in 2003, Fullerton is headquartered in Singapore, and has associated offices in Shanghai, Jakarta and Brunei. Fullerton is part of Seviora, an independent asset management group, owned by Temasek. Income Insurance, a leading Singapore insurer, is a minority shareholder of Fullerton.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), delivering investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets. Goldman Sachs Asset Management is a leading investor across fixed income, liquidity, equity, alternatives, and multi-asset solutions. Goldman Sachs oversees $3.2 trillion in assets under supervision as of March 31, 2025. Follow us on LinkedIn.