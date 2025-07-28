-

CompassMSP and BlackPoint IT Merge to Create a Nationwide IT & Cybersecurity Powerhouse

The combined company delivers coast-to-coast support, expanded capabilities, and deep industry expertise

WEST HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CompassMSP and BlackPoint IT merge to form a nationwide platform operating as CompassMSP. This strategic unification will offer coast-to-coast support, deep vertical expertise, and expanded capabilities.

The combined organization will deliver consistent service across major U.S. markets, offering enhanced on-site and remote support backed by a robust national infrastructure. The move immediately broadens the service portfolio, providing shared clients with access to advanced cybersecurity solutions, cloud migration, vCIO advisory, unified communications, and compliance services.

“This next chapter made sense from day one. By uniting CompassMSP and BlackPoint IT, we’ve found a home for the growth and scale we’ve always envisioned—a platform that meets the complexity of modern IT and delivers unmatched service, grounded in trust and innovation,” said James Watson, former CEO of BlackPoint IT. He added that the combined organization will support businesses ranging from small and midsize operations to complex mid-market enterprises.

“This merger isn’t just about size—it’s about strength,” said Michael Rapp, CEO of the newly combined company. “Together, CompassMSP and BlackPoint IT have created a right-sized, nationwide platform focused on delivering unmatched value and protection to our clients. We’re building something rare in this space: a partner with the scale to support you everywhere and the focus to do it exceptionally well.”

About CompassMSP CompassMSP is a technology partner built for growing businesses. We deliver best-in-class tech and cybersecurity solutions across the U.S., combining deep expertise with a people-first approach. Founded in 2016, CompassMSP offers cloud, compliance, cybersecurity, and managed IT services — backed by over 300 dedicated professionals who understand that great tech isn’t just about tools, it’s about trust. To learn more, visit compassmsp.com.

