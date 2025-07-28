First Due Partners with NextNav to Provide First Responder Vertical Location and 3D Visualization to Improve Responder Safety and Accountability

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation 3D geolocation technology, and First Due, the all-in-one AI-powered platform for fire and emergency medical services (EMS) agencies, today announced a partnership that brings NextNav's vertical location and 3D visualization technology to Fire and EMS giving these agencies a powerful new tool for personnel accountability.

This partnership and NextNav's technology will allow incident commanders to visualize not only the horizontal location of personnel but also their vertical position. By displaying first responders using a NextNav 3D wireframe view of buildings directly within First Due's Incident Command and Response solution, commanders on scene can now pinpoint the exact real-time location of personnel inside tall or complex structures. This capability supports faster and more informed decision-making during emergencies and is designed to enhance responder safety and operational awareness, helping both front-line personnel and their command teams make better tactical choices in high-pressure situations.

“We’re focused on ensuring First Due delivers real impact when it matters most. With the ability to visualize personnel not just on a 2D map but within a 3D model of a structure, incident commanders gain powerful situational awareness in the moments that count,” said Andreas Huber, Co-founder and CEO of First Due. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with NextNav and further develop solutions that aim to improve operational outcomes during the most complex urban responses.”

“NextNav is excited to bring its accurate z-axis location and 3D visualization services to First Due’s application ecosystem. This partnership gives first responders and command staff a clearer picture of what’s happening inside buildings during an emergency,” said Rob Clark, Senior Director of Public Safety at NextNav, “This rollout marks a major milestone in bringing advanced actionable data into real-world emergency response — and sets the stage for similar upgrades at 9-1-1 call centers across the country.”

About NextNav

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon 3D geolocation and PNT technology. Powered by low-band licensed spectrum, NextNav’s positioning and timing technologies deliver accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solutions for critical infrastructure, GPS resiliency and commercial use cases.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on X or LinkedIn.

About First Due

First Due is the end-to-end, AI-powered operational suite for Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement. Its comprehensive, cloud-based platform includes Training and Learning Management, NERIs ePCR, Fire Prevention, Pre-Incident Planning, Scheduling & Personnel, Assets & Inventory, Community Engagement, Mobile Response, and more. Built for the modern responder, First Due delivers unified, data-driven solutions that reduce risk, streamline operations, and serve as the last piece of software an agency ever needs to buy. To learn more and see what First Due would look like for your agency, visit www.firstdue.com/demo.

NextNav