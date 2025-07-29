HSS Ranked No. 1 in Orthopedics by U.S. News & World Report for 16th Consecutive Year, No. 3 in Rheumatology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) has been ranked No. 1 in the nation for orthopedics for a record-breaking 16th consecutive year and No. 3 in the nation for rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report 2025-2026 Best Hospitals: Specialty Rankings©.*

U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals in 15 specialties. Hospital performance was assessed based on various measures, including patient outcomes, level of nursing care, patient-reported experience, and available technology such as computer-assisted orthopedic surgery. The methodology factored in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the American Hospital Association, professional organizations, and medical specialists.

“We are once again honored to be recognized as a leader in our specialties of orthopedics and rheumatology,” said HSS President and CEO Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA. “This reflects the skill and dedication of every member of the HSS team, who work together to help people get back to what they need and love to do better than any other place in the world.”

“The U.S. News rankings underscore HSS’s continued leadership and commitment to musculoskeletal health, reflecting 162 years of clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care,” said Douglas E. Padgett, MD, surgeon-in-chief and medical director of HSS. “Our consistent recognition as a top hospital highlights our steadfast dedication to maintaining the highest standards of evidence-based care.”

Patients come to HSS from all 50 states and more than 100 countries, often for complex medical conditions or challenging surgeries requiring highly specialized care.

“When faced with a challenging rheumatologic disease, every patient wants a rheumatologist they can trust,” said S. Louis Bridges, Jr., MD, PhD, physician-in-chief and chief of the Division of Rheumatology at HSS. “The high rating of HSS Rheumatology demonstrates clinical excellence made possible by our strong dedication to best practices and personalized care, and by our commitment to advancing musculoskeletal medicine through research, education, and innovation.”

As the world’s leading academic medical center specializing in musculoskeletal health, HSS maintains among the lowest hospital readmission rates for orthopedics in the nation, and among the lowest rates for infection and complications. HSS has been named No. 1 in the world for orthopedics by Newsweek each year since the “World’s Best Specialized Hospitals” survey was introduced in 2020.

In 2024, HSS clinicians and surgeons provided specialized care to more than 248,917 patients with orthopedic or rheumatologic conditions, such as pain or injury to the back, neck, or joints; osteoarthritis; rheumatoid arthritis; lupus; scleroderma; and psoriatic arthritis. HSS performed more than 43,000 orthopedic surgical procedures in 2024.

HSS is the official hospital of and provides team physicians to more than 25 high-performing sports teams and leagues, including the New York Giants, New York Knicks, New York Liberty, Brooklyn Nets, New York Mets, New York Red Bulls, TCS New York City Marathon, National Basketball Players Association, Major League Pickleball, US Youth Soccer, and UFC. It is designated a Medical Center of Excellence by Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

HSS is the world’s leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the 16th consecutive year), No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report (2025-2026), and the best pediatric orthopedic hospital in NY, NJ and CT by U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” list (2024-2025). In a survey of medical professionals in more than 20 countries by Newsweek, HSS is ranked world #1 in orthopedics for a fifth consecutive year (2025). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has the lowest readmission rates in the nation for orthopedics, and among the lowest infection and complication rates. HSS was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center five consecutive times. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State, as well as in Florida. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. In addition, more than 200 HSS clinical investigators are working to improve patient outcomes through better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat orthopedic, rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. The HSS Innovation Institute works to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is a trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal knowledge and research for physicians, nurses, allied health professionals, academic trainees, and consumers in more than 165 countries. The institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. www.hss.edu.