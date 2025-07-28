Mitsubishi Electric to Transfer Shares of Insurance Subsidiary to Marsh Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has concluded a share transfer agreement under which it will transfer shares of its Tokyo-based subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Insurance Service Co., Ltd. to Marsh Japan, Inc. on November 4.

Since its establishment in 1999 as an insurance agency for the Mitsubishi Electric Group, Mitsubishi Electric Insurance Service has supported the growth of companies and the life plans of individuals. Marsh Japan, which provides services and solutions to companies of all sizes across Japan, was founded in 1955 as a Japanese subsidiary of Marsh LLC, a world-leading insurance broker and risk advisor owned by Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

Mitsubishi Electric has been assessing the significance of the insurance business in its portfolio, aiming to further strengthen the company’s overall business structure. Considering the evolving business environment for insurance agencies in Japan, Mitsubishi Electric determined having Mitsubishi Electric Insurance Service teamed up with Marsh Japan would best position the company for long-term growth supported by Marsh LLC’s global insurance expertise.

The impact of the transaction on Mitsubishi Electric’s consolidated financial results is not included in its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, announced on April 28, 2025, but it is expected to be minor. If there is any significant change, updates will be announced promptly as required.

