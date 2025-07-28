-

Mitsubishi Electric to Transfer Shares of Insurance Subsidiary to Marsh Japan

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has concluded a share transfer agreement under which it will transfer shares of its Tokyo-based subsidiary Mitsubishi Electric Insurance Service Co., Ltd. to Marsh Japan, Inc. on November 4.

Since its establishment in 1999 as an insurance agency for the Mitsubishi Electric Group, Mitsubishi Electric Insurance Service has supported the growth of companies and the life plans of individuals. Marsh Japan, which provides services and solutions to companies of all sizes across Japan, was founded in 1955 as a Japanese subsidiary of Marsh LLC, a world-leading insurance broker and risk advisor owned by Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

Mitsubishi Electric has been assessing the significance of the insurance business in its portfolio, aiming to further strengthen the company’s overall business structure. Considering the evolving business environment for insurance agencies in Japan, Mitsubishi Electric determined having Mitsubishi Electric Insurance Service teamed up with Marsh Japan would best position the company for long-term growth supported by Marsh LLC’s global insurance expertise.

The impact of the transaction on Mitsubishi Electric’s consolidated financial results is not included in its financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, announced on April 28, 2025, but it is expected to be minor. If there is any significant change, updates will be announced promptly as required.

For the full text, please visit: www.MitsubishiElectric.com/news/

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Human Resources and General Affairs Division
Corporate Human Resources Group
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/ssl/contact/company/form.html

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/

Industry:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

TOKYO:6503
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Customer Inquiries
Human Resources and General Affairs Division
Corporate Human Resources Group
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/ssl/contact/company/form.html

Media Inquiries
Takeyoshi Komatsu
Public Relations Division
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Tel: +81-3-3218-2332
prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp
www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/

More News From Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Named to CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment Leaderboard

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its environmental efforts related to supply chains have earned the company designation in the 2024 “Supplier Engagement Assessment Leaderboard,” the highest ranking in the CDP Supplier Engagement Assessment program operated by CDP, an international non-profit organization that supports environmental disclosure. This is the fifth consecutive year since 2020 and eighth time in which Mitsubishi Electric has...

Mitsubishi Electric’s ME Innovation Fund Invests in AI-assisted PLM Systems Startup “Things”

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that its ME Innovation Fund has invested in Things, Inc., a Japan-based startup that develops and provides AI-assisted product lifecycle management (PLM) systems for manufacturing, specializing in comprehensive document management from product planning to development to disposal. This is the twelfth investment that the fund has made to date. Through this investment, Mitsubishi Electric aims to integrate its ex...

Mitsubishi Electric Develops Edge-device Language Model for Domain-specific Manufacturing

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has developed a language model tailored for manufacturing processes operating on edge devices. The Maisart®-branded AI technology has been pre-trained with data from Mitsubishi Electric’s internal operations, enabling it to support a wide range of applications in specific manufacturing domains. In addition, the model leverages a uniquely developed data-augmentation technique to generate responses optim...
Back to Newsroom