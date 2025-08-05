Amazon and Brimstone Advance Lower-Carbon Cement Collaboration

SEATTLE & OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Brimstone today announced successful results from tests of Brimstone's lower-carbon Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) for use in concrete construction with plans for more comprehensive testing to be conducted in 2025 and 2026. On the strength of the initial testing outcomes, Amazon has signed a commercial agreement to reserve annual volumes of Brimstone’s OPC and supplementary cementitious materials (SCM) from its forthcoming plant.

The third-party tests were designed in collaboration with Amazon’s concrete consultants to evaluate the workability, compressive strength, and other key properties of Brimstone’s concrete materials based on Amazon slab mix designs. The successful test results demonstrated that Brimstone's OPC performed in accordance with ASTM C150 requirements and worked comparably well with the conventional materials currently used in Amazon buildings.

"These initial results are encouraging and demonstrate the potential for Brimstone's innovative materials to scale across our buildings portfolio and reduce the carbon footprint of concrete," said Asad Jafry, Director of Global Energy, Sustainability & Automation at Amazon.

Building on these results, the two companies plan to conduct more extensive concrete tests to evaluate durability, sulfate resistance, aggregate reactivity potential, and other key properties across a broader range of concrete mix designs and applications. This expanded testing program will utilize larger volumes of material produced from Brimstone’s facility in Oakland, CA.

"Brimstone has developed a more efficient, economical, and sustainable process for producing industry-standard materials that can be used today with standardized, known testing programs, which allows for fast market adoption,” said Cody Finke, co-founder and CEO of Brimstone. “Our collaboration with Amazon proves that point. Because Brimstone makes ASTM C150 Ordinary Portland Cement, the most widely used cement in the world, at competitive prices, our path to commercialization is well-defined with existing regulation, know-how, and material safety protocols."

The companies announced they signed a commercial agreement to secure a future supply of Brimstone's materials in the coming years, pending successful completion of testing and commercialization to scale up requirements.

About Brimstone

Brimstone developed a breakthrough process to co-produce multiple industrial materials, including portland cement, supplementary cementitious materials, and smelter grade alumina. The company was founded in 2019 to develop next-generation industrial processes optimized for economics, efficiency, and sustainability. Brimstone has raised more than $80M to date from leading investors, including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, DCVC, Collaborative Fund, Amazon Climate Pledge, Fifth Wall, S2G Ventures, Acceler8, GVP Climate, Impact Science Ventures, Osage University Partners, SystemIQ, and Kajima Ventures. To learn more or get in touch, please visit Brimstone.com.