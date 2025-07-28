The Cheesecake Factory Celebrates National Cheesecake Day July 30 With Any Slice, Half Price Exclusively for Cheesecake Rewards Members

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE):

What On Wednesday, July 30, The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE) is celebrating its favorite holiday – National Cheesecake Day – by offering Cheesecake Rewards® members any slice of its more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake for half price for their dine-in party of up to six people*, and introducing its newest flavor: Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle. The Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle is peach cheesecake swirled with peaches, on a vanilla crust, finished with raspberry sauce. For every slice of Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle sold through July 29, 2026, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America®, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, with a nationwide network of partner food banks, agencies, food pantries and meal programs helping to provide billions of meals to people facing hunger**. When Wednesday, July 30, 2025 During regular business hours Where All of The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the U.S.A., including Puerto Rico (dine-in only) Visuals Lines of guests waiting to celebrate National Cheesecake Day

More than 30 varieties of world-famous cheesecake including the new Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle

The Cheesecake Factory managers available to discuss cheesecake flavors and general excitement about National Cheesecake Day For more information, please visit https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/any-slice-half-price. Expand

* Offer valid July 30, 2025 for dine-in only. Must be enrolled as a Cheesecake Rewards member by July 30, 2025. One discounted slice of cheesecake or layer cake per dine-in guest per party. Maximum of six (6) discounted slices per party. One time use only. Each guest must be present to redeem. Offer only valid at restaurants in the U.S.A., including Puerto Rico. Full terms and conditions are available at: https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/any-slice-half-price

**Donations made on slices sold at all The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the U.S.A., including Puerto Rico.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 363 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia®, Flower Child® and a collection of other FRC brands. Internationally, 34 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2025, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the twelfth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com, www.iamaflowerchild.com and www.foxrc.com.

From Fortune. ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune® and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.