-

The Cheesecake Factory Celebrates National Cheesecake Day July 30 With Any Slice, Half Price Exclusively for Cheesecake Rewards Members

Highly Anticipated Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle Debuts on National Cheesecake Day

original

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE):

What

On Wednesday, July 30, The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE) is celebrating its favorite holiday – National Cheesecake Day – by offering Cheesecake Rewards® members any slice of its more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake for half price for their dine-in party of up to six people*, and introducing its newest flavor: Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle.

 

The Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle is peach cheesecake swirled with peaches, on a vanilla crust, finished with raspberry sauce. For every slice of Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle sold through July 29, 2026, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America®, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, with a nationwide network of partner food banks, agencies, food pantries and meal programs helping to provide billions of meals to people facing hunger**.

 

When

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

During regular business hours

 

Where

All of The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the U.S.A., including Puerto Rico (dine-in only)

 

Visuals

  • Lines of guests waiting to celebrate National Cheesecake Day
  • More than 30 varieties of world-famous cheesecake including the new Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle
  • The Cheesecake Factory managers available to discuss cheesecake flavors and general excitement about National Cheesecake Day

For more information, please visit https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/any-slice-half-price.

* Offer valid July 30, 2025 for dine-in only. Must be enrolled as a Cheesecake Rewards member by July 30, 2025. One discounted slice of cheesecake or layer cake per dine-in guest per party. Maximum of six (6) discounted slices per party. One time use only. Each guest must be present to redeem. Offer only valid at restaurants in the U.S.A., including Puerto Rico. Full terms and conditions are available at: https://www.thecheesecakefactory.com/any-slice-half-price

**Donations made on slices sold at all The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the U.S.A., including Puerto Rico.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
The Cheesecake Factory is a leader in experiential dining. We are culinary forward and relentlessly focused on hospitality. Delicious, memorable experiences created by passionate people – this defines who we are and where we are going. We currently own and operate 363 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands including The Cheesecake Factory®, North Italia®, Flower Child® and a collection of other FRC brands. Internationally, 34 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. Our bakery division operates two facilities that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for our restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2025, we were named to the FORTUNE Magazine "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list for the twelfth consecutive year. To learn more, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com, www.northitalia.com, www.iamaflowerchild.com and www.foxrc.com.

From Fortune. ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune® and Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Contacts

Media Contact
Berk Communications
Brooke Levine / Alexandra Seibt
732-735-5982 / 440-413-6606
cheesecake@berkcommunications.com

Industry:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

NASDAQ:CAKE
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Berk Communications
Brooke Levine / Alexandra Seibt
732-735-5982 / 440-413-6606
cheesecake@berkcommunications.com

More News From The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Celebrates National Cheesecake Day With ‘Perfect’ Addition to Its Legendary Lineup and Exclusive Offer for Rewards Members

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cheesecake Factory® is celebrating its favorite holiday – National Cheesecake Day – on Wednesday, July 30 by introducing its newest flavor: Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle – peach cheesecake swirled with peaches, on a vanilla crust, finished with raspberry sauce. For every slice of Peach Perfect with Raspberry Drizzle sold through July 29, 2026, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America®, the largest hunger-relief organizat...

The Cheesecake Factory Celebrates Dads and Grads With a Special Online Gift Card Offer

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE), known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, is making shopping for Dads and Grads sweeter and easier this year with a special online gift card offer: For every $100 in Gift Cards purchased online in a single transaction from Thursday, June 5, 2025, through Friday, June 27, 2025, guests will receive a complimentary $20 Bonus Card redeemable June 28, 2025, through July 25, 2025*. With an...

The Cheesecake Factory Celebrates Mom With Special Online Gift Card Offer

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE), known for its extensive menu, generous portions and legendary desserts, is making Mother’s Day shopping sweeter and easier with a special online gift card offer: For every $50 in Gift Cards purchased online in a single transaction from Monday, April 28, 2025 through Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 11, 2025, guests will receive a complimentary $10 Bonus Card redeemable May 12, 2025 through June 4, 2025*. With an extensiv...
Back to Newsroom