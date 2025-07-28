Nedia Fiber and Birla Cable Ltd. Form Exclusive Strategic Alliance to Boost Optical Fiber Cable Supply across the Americas

ASHBURN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nedia Fiber, a U.S.-based optical fiber cable supplier, and Birla Cable Ltd., a publicly listed global leader in fiber optic cable manufacturing, have formed a strategic alliance to accelerate the delivery of high-performance fiber optic solutions across the Americas. This alliance aims to reduce lead times, and meet growing telecom and broadband infrastructure needs across the region.

Nedia Fiber brings decades of expertise and understanding of the American market. With a focus on speed, responsiveness, and execution, the company is positioning itself as a leading supplier for ISPs, Telcos, and EPCs across the Americas. Birla Cable Ltd., part of the esteemed M.P. Birla Group, is one of India’s most respected fiber optic manufacturers, offering a portfolio of fiber and cable products supported by cutting-edge production facilities and global certifications.

“We are excited to launch this important alliance with Birla Cable Ltd., a company known worldwide for its manufacturing strength and product excellence,” said Mr. Siby Pothen, President of Nedia Fiber. “Together, we are building a responsive supply model that aligns with the infrastructure needs of our customers across the Americas.”

“This important alliance is a key step in our global growth strategy,” said Mr. R. Sridharan, CEO of Birla Cable Ltd. “Working with Nedia Fiber gives us direct access to the American market, backed by a team that understands how to move quickly, serve locally, and scale effectively.”

Mr. Luiz Fuschini, COO of Nedia Fiber, added: “Our alliance with Birla Cable is about execution. We are enabling the market with inventory flowing into the U.S. and strategic locations in South America. With a committed supply chain, we are ready to support projects with speed, precision, and trust. This is a bold step forward for both companies and for the industry across the Americas.”

About Nedia Fiber

Nedia Fiber provides agile, customer-focused optical fiber cable supply solutions throughout the Americas. The company delivers fiber solutions with speed, technical support, and reliable execution.

About Birla Cable Ltd.

Birla Cable Ltd., part of the M.P. Birla Group, is a leading Indian manufacturer of optical fiber and cables. Publicly listed and globally recognized, operates with its state-of-the-art production facilities and a commitment to technological innovation and product excellence.