RNDC and Provi Finalize Settlement, Enter National Agreement to Enhance Retailer Connectivity

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Republic National Distributing Company LLC (“RNDC”), one of the nation’s leading wine and spirits distributors, and Provi, the largest B2B digital marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, reached a mutually satisfactory resolution of the lawsuit and are developing an integration that will allow retailers to place orders into Provi’s digital platform.

This collaboration will provide licensed retailers across U.S. markets served by RNDC with enhanced access to the distributor’s portfolio via Provi’s marketplace. The new integration aligns with RNDC’s commitment to meet evolving customer needs and deliver the best-in-class omnichannel customer experience no matter where they start their journey.

“Our purpose is to serve the evolving needs of our partners– our associates, suppliers, customers, and the broader industry,” said Bob Hendrickson, President and CEO of RNDC. “This agreement reflects our continued focus on smart, practical innovation that enhances how we serve the industry. By partnering with Provi, we will give customers more flexibility in how they work with us, while maintaining the reliability and consistency they expect from RNDC.”

“We are excited to work alongside the RNDC team to advance our shared vision for the industry,” said Taylor Katzman, Founder and CEO of Provi. “Provi and RNDC are committed to improving the beverage alcohol space while supporting the evolving needs of retailers and their distributor partners - within the framework of the three-tier system. This strategic relationship brings us closer to building a more efficient and connected industry.”

This integration will complement RNDC’s existing eCommerce Platform eRNDC by adding Provi as an additional digital channel for accessing RNDC’s portfolio. The integration will also allow retailers to submit orders directly to RNDC through Provi, offering greater flexibility and improving efficiency while preserving existing relationships and workflows.

The RNDC-Provi integration is expected to roll out later this year reinforcing both companies’ commitment to innovation, partnership, and customer-centric growth.

###

About Provi (www.provi.com)

Provi is the largest online B2B marketplace that simplifies the complex process of ordering wholesale alcohol by connecting buyers, distributors, and suppliers. Active in all markets throughout the U.S., Provi’s robust online marketplace improves communication and efficiency between on- and off-premise buyers and distributors. Provi's suite of offerings also includes the Beverage Media properties with an industry legacy dating back to the repeal of prohibition, along with SevenFifty Daily, an award-winning industry publication discussing the beverage alcohol business and culture. For retailers looking to access RNDC’s portfolio on Provi’s marketplace, visit app.provi.com.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a leading national beverage distributor in wine and spirits, RNDC has established its reputation by bringing the industry’s brightest talent together, consistently igniting opportunities for our suppliers, customers, and associates. Our expansive national reach empowers suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers, elevating their brands and connecting them with their target consumers. Operating in the District of Columbia and 39 states across the United States, we are committed to being the most valuable partner to all we serve.

With roots extending before Prohibition and a footprint spanning from local to national, digital to DTC, we are ushering in a new era of wine and spirits distribution within the three-tier system. At RNDC, we work in that rare space where commitment to craft meets unrelenting quality. Fueled by passion, we are raising the bar for beverage alcohol distribution—elevating spirits and sales across our value chain.

To learn more, visit www.rndc-usa.com