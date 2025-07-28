AECOM enters strategic partnership with SILZ Company to support Saudi integrated logistics growth

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced a strategic partnership with Special Integrated Logistics Zones Company (SILZ), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s premier developer and operator of integrated logistics zones. This partnership is designed to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a global integrated logistics leader, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of economic diversification, sustainable development, and enhanced global trade integration.

As part of the agreement, AECOM is delivering project management consultancy and strategic advisory services for Riyadh Integrated, SILZ’s flagship integrated logistics zone, located only eight kilometers from King Khalid International Cargo Village, with direct access to key transport corridors. Purpose-built to serve high-growth sectors such as information and communications technology, pharmaceuticals and aerospace, the zone offers a fully integrated logistics ecosystem, including pre-built warehouses, build-to-suit units, land plots, offices, and showrooms.

“This collaboration marks the foundation of a long-term relationship built on shared ambition and innovation,” said Hamed Zaghw, chief executive of AECOM’s Middle East and Africa region. “As SILZ Company transforms the integrated logistics landscape in Saudi Arabia, we’re proud to serve as their trusted advisor, guiding vision into action and advancing a bold infrastructure strategy that supports economic vitality and international investment.”

"This strategic partnership with AECOM marks a pivotal moment for SILZ Company and for Saudi Arabia's ambitious journey to become a global integrated logistics powerhouse,” said Dr. Fadi Al-Buhairan, chief executive officer, SILZ Company. “This collaboration with AECOM, a trusted global leader in infrastructure, is instrumental in translating that bold vision into tangible action. Their expertise in project management and strategic advisory will accelerate the development of Riyadh Integrated, ensuring we deliver world-class infrastructure and services tailored for high-growth sectors.”

“We’re proud to bring together our deep regional insight and global expertise to help shape the future of integrated logistics in Saudi Arabia,” said Jason Kroll, chief executive, AECOM Arabia. “This partnership reflects the ongoing demand for our industry-leading advisory services and underscores the value we deliver as the world’s top transportation design firm.”

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2024. Learn more at aecom.com.

About Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ)

The Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ) is the developer and operator of integrated logistics zones in Saudi Arabia. Using advanced technology, industry expertise, and smart infrastructure, SILZ Company sets new efficiency and value-chain integration standards.

The company aims to become the global benchmark for logistics zones by enabling sustainable, future-ready supply chains, supporting companies investing in the region, and contributing to the Kingdom’s economic diversification and Saudi Vision 2030.

About Riyadh Integrated - The Special Integrated Logistics Zone

Riyadh Integrated, the Kingdom’s first integrated logistics zone, is located just eight kilometers from King Khalid International Cargo Village. With a focus on light manufacturing, logistics, and trade, it offers a full-service ecosystem including a one-stop shop, value-added services, and competitive incentives, including 50-year tax relief and 100% foreign ownership. It is built for global industries, such as ICT, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, capital allocation strategy including stock repurchases, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; potential government shutdowns, changes in administration or other funding directives and circumstances that may cause governmental agencies to modify, curtail or terminate our contracts; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; changes in government laws, regulations and policies, including failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs and trade policies, geopolitical events, and conflicts; inflation, currency exchange rates and interest rate fluctuations; changes in capital markets and stock market volatility; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims and litigation; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; managing pension costs; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas businesses, including the risk that any purchase adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in any future proceeds owed to us as part of the transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.