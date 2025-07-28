-

Tractor Supply Named Exclusive National Retailer for SmartEquine SmartPaks Leading Equine Supplement System

SmartEquine products are now available nationwide in stores and online, with SmartPaks pre-portioned supplement packs designed for essential equine wellness available exclusively at Tractor Supply and TractorSupply.com

original Tractor Supply Named Exclusive National Retailer for SmartEquine SmartPaks Leading Equine Supplement System

Tractor Supply Named Exclusive National Retailer for SmartEquine SmartPaks Leading Equine Supplement System

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it will add SmartEquine’s health and wellness solutions to its extensive lineup of industry-leading equine products. Beginning today, customers can find SmartEquine’s SmartPaks supplement varieties in Tractor Supply stores nationwide, with an expanded product lineup available at TractorSupply.com. SmartPaks daily supplement packs provide pre-measured portions of SmartEquine’s scientifically formulated supplements for precision, convenience and consistency. Tractor Supply is the exclusive national retailer for SmartPaks.

“SmartEquine and SmartPaks changed the game for equine nutrition by making precision supplementing simple—and effective,” said Nicole Logan, Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “It’s not just convenient—it’s customized, research-based care delivered in a way that fits real equestrian routines. By bringing SmartPaks to the national level exclusively at our stores and online, Tractor Supply continues to raise the bar for equine wellness and meet the evolving needs of the horse community we proudly serve.”

SmartPaks supplements are ideal for every type of horse, from competitive athletes and lesson ponies to trail mounts and beyond. Supplement options include joint health, digestion, electrolytes, hoof health and more. For those unsure of which supplement is right for their horse, TractorSupply.com offers a SmartEquine Solution Finder that directs users to the ideal products based on their horse’s unique needs.

SmartEquine has been elevating equine wellbeing through scientifically developed supplements, innovative wellness solutions and expert guidance from industry leaders for more than 25 years. Its unique customized supplement programs are formulated to address specific health challenges—from advanced joint support to precision hindgut protection—to give each horse exactly what it needs. In addition to the SmartPaks supplement system, Tractor Supply will also offer an expansive lineup of SmartEquine supplements in stores and online.

Tractor Supply and TractorSupply.com provide equine customers with an extensive range of horse pharmacy items, horse feed and treats, bedding, waterers, grooming supplies, riding gear and more. To shop SmartEquine supplements and all things equine, visit www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/brand/SmartEquine.

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 296 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As part of the Company’s commitment to caring for animals of all kinds, Tractor Supply is proud to include Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer, and Allivet, a leading online pet pharmacy, in its family of brands. Together, Tractor Supply is able to provide comprehensive solutions for pet care, livestock wellness and rural living, ensuring customers and their animals thrive. From its stores to the customer’s doorstep, Tractor Supply is here to serve and support Life Out Here.

As of June 28, 2025, the Company operated 2,335 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and 207 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information, visit www.tractorsupply.com and www.Petsense.com.

Contacts

Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212
Chris Mainz (615) 647-1991
corporatecommunications@tractorsupply.com

Industry:

Tractor Supply Company

NASDAQ:TSCO
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212
Chris Mainz (615) 647-1991
corporatecommunications@tractorsupply.com

More News From Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Ushers in the Dog Days of Summer With First-Ever Purina Days for Pets and Livestock

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, is kicking off the dog days of summer with Purina Days—a two-week celebration filled with special offers and events for pet and livestock owners alike. From July 28 through August 10, customers can enjoy promotions on many of their favorite Purina products for companion animals as well as equine, livestock and poultry products. Tractor Supply is also inviting all...

Tractor Supply Honors America’s Hometown Heroes This Independence Day With Special Recognition and Exclusive Discount

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This Independence Day, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and the Tractor Supply Company Foundation are honored to celebrate those who serve our country and our communities. As part of its ongoing Hometown Heroes Spotlight Series, Tractor Supply will recognize five Team Members who exemplify courage, dedication and community service. To further show appreciation, all veterans, service members and f...

Tractor Supply Celebrates Hometown Heroes Anniversary With Its Largest-Ever Volunteer Event and $1 Million Donation

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and the Tractor Supply Company Foundation announced today they are donating an additional $1 million in total to charity organizations committed to supporting our nation’s military service members, veterans and first responders. The Company and its foundation made an initial $1 million donation in June 2024 to celebrate the launch of its Hometown Heroes initiative...
Back to Newsroom