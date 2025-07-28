Tractor Supply Named Exclusive National Retailer for SmartEquine SmartPaks Leading Equine Supplement System

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it will add SmartEquine’s health and wellness solutions to its extensive lineup of industry-leading equine products. Beginning today, customers can find SmartEquine’s SmartPaks supplement varieties in Tractor Supply stores nationwide, with an expanded product lineup available at TractorSupply.com. SmartPaks daily supplement packs provide pre-measured portions of SmartEquine’s scientifically formulated supplements for precision, convenience and consistency. Tractor Supply is the exclusive national retailer for SmartPaks.

“SmartEquine and SmartPaks changed the game for equine nutrition by making precision supplementing simple—and effective,” said Nicole Logan, Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “It’s not just convenient—it’s customized, research-based care delivered in a way that fits real equestrian routines. By bringing SmartPaks to the national level exclusively at our stores and online, Tractor Supply continues to raise the bar for equine wellness and meet the evolving needs of the horse community we proudly serve.”

SmartPaks supplements are ideal for every type of horse, from competitive athletes and lesson ponies to trail mounts and beyond. Supplement options include joint health, digestion, electrolytes, hoof health and more. For those unsure of which supplement is right for their horse, TractorSupply.com offers a SmartEquine Solution Finder that directs users to the ideal products based on their horse’s unique needs.

SmartEquine has been elevating equine wellbeing through scientifically developed supplements, innovative wellness solutions and expert guidance from industry leaders for more than 25 years. Its unique customized supplement programs are formulated to address specific health challenges—from advanced joint support to precision hindgut protection—to give each horse exactly what it needs. In addition to the SmartPaks supplement system, Tractor Supply will also offer an expansive lineup of SmartEquine supplements in stores and online.

Tractor Supply and TractorSupply.com provide equine customers with an extensive range of horse pharmacy items, horse feed and treats, bedding, waterers, grooming supplies, riding gear and more. To shop SmartEquine supplements and all things equine, visit www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/brand/SmartEquine.

About Tractor Supply Company

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 296 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As part of the Company’s commitment to caring for animals of all kinds, Tractor Supply is proud to include Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer, and Allivet, a leading online pet pharmacy, in its family of brands. Together, Tractor Supply is able to provide comprehensive solutions for pet care, livestock wellness and rural living, ensuring customers and their animals thrive. From its stores to the customer’s doorstep, Tractor Supply is here to serve and support Life Out Here.

As of June 28, 2025, the Company operated 2,335 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and 207 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information, visit www.tractorsupply.com and www.Petsense.com.