Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics Partners with Promega to Combine Complementary Offerings for Enhanced Sample Collection, Transport and Analysis

BETHESDA, Md. & GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics, a One Health company developing vaccines and diagnostic tools for global public health and zoonosis concerns, today announced a strategic co-marketing agreement with Promega Corporation to deliver integrated molecular testing solutions designed to enhance safety, efficiency and flexibility across a wide range of diagnostic settings. This collaboration brings together Longhorn’s validated PrimeStore® Molecular Transport Medium (MTM) and Promega’s Maxwell® automated nucleic acid extraction platform, delivering a powerful, end-to-end workflow to support an all-in-one solution for safer and enhanced virus sample collection, transportation and analysis.

Longhorn’s PrimeStore® MTM is an inactivating molecular transport medium for both RNA and DNA. The device delivers nucleic acid samples in a time-efficient manner with Promega’s Maxwell® instruments and reagent kits, designed for the automated extraction of viral total nucleic acid from a range of sample types.

“The accuracy of molecular diagnostics, PCR and sequencing, starts with high quality nucleic acid,” said Longhorn Vaccine and Diagnostics President Jeff Fischer. “Promega has proven that PrimeStore® MTM does just that with validation testing on their Maxwell® platform. Samples are safe to handle outside of containment, speeding up the testing time and therefore speeding up the accurate treatment of patients. The Maxwell® platform and nucleic acid extraction kits are now being added to our Instructions for Use.”

“Together, these technologies streamline the workflow from sample collection to high-quality nucleic acid purification without compromising on safety or performance,” said Promega Director of Applied Markets Julie Yang.

Longhorn and Promega will showcase their combined technologies at the upcoming Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine conference (ADLM 2025) in Chicago from July 29-31, 2025. Visit booth #3757 to learn more about PrimeStore® MTM and booth #3655 to learn more about the Maxwell® instruments and nucleic acid purification kits.

A joint poster showcasing how these technologies work together was presented at the May 2025 Association of Public Health Laboratories annual conference in Portland, Oregon, titled “Validation of a Novel Sample Collection-to-Detection Workflow Using PrimeStore® MTM, Pathogen Total Nucleic Acid Kit, and PrimeMix® MTB.” A second joint poster was presented at the June 2025 International Symposium of the World Association of Veterinary Laboratory Diagnosticians conference in Calgary, Alberta, titled “Novel Biosafe and Scalable Detection of Influenza A (H5N1, H3N2, H1N1) for Veterinary and One Health Applications.”

For more information about Longhorn, visit www.LHNVD.com.

About Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics is a closely held One Health company based in Maryland that is developing broad coverage vaccines and diagnostic tools for worldwide public health concerns such as anti-microbial resistance, sepsis and to prevent future pandemics. Since its inception in 2006, Longhorn has focused on developing broad coverage vaccines and diagnostic tools that can impact a pandemic on a global scale and at all socio-economic levels. Since pandemics flow between humans and animals, Longhorn products play a significant role to surveil, diagnose, prevent and treat the next infectious disease.

Longhorn’s core diagnostic product, PrimeStore® Molecular Transport Medium (MTM), is a patented, FDA cleared, state-of-the-art ambient temperature molecular diagnostic collection and transport device that can help governments, global health organizations, and drug manufacturers improve the diagnosis and treatment of highly infectious diseases such as Influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB). Unlike standard devices for collecting and transporting virus samples, PrimeStore® MTM is the first molecular transport device that can safely deactivate pathogens and stabilize RNA and DNA, allowing enhanced point of care and ambient temperature transport for laboratory based molecular testing and characterization.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors.