AFL and VIE Technologies Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Predictive Monitoring for Critical Infrastructure

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AFL, an industry-leading manufacturer of fiber optic cables, connectivity and equipment, and VIE Technologies, a pioneer in non-invasive, AI-powered predictive monitoring and maintenance solutions for power transformers and mechanical equipment, announced today a strategic partnership that aims to deliver intelligent infrastructure monitoring solutions for the energy and data center sectors.

As utilities and data centers seek smarter ways to manage risk and extend asset life, this partnership empowers organizations to take a proactive approach to managing critical, high-value infrastructure. By combining AFL's deep connectivity expertise with VIE Technologies' advanced AI-powered monitoring, operators can reduce unplanned outages, minimize total cost of ownership and improve long-term performance. VIE Technologies' analytics platform leverages continuous sensing to predict power transformer and other mechanical equipment failures weeks, or even months, in advance.

“VIE Technologies provides exactly what the energy sector needs right now: intelligent monitoring that can predict failures of mission critical equipment including power transformers, pumps, chillers and other equipment before they happen," said David LeBlanc, VP, Corporate Development and Transformation at AFL. "Combined with our Broadband, Energy and Data Center portfolios, we can now offer our customers a complete infrastructure solution that enhances both reliability and operational efficiency.”

This collaboration positions AFL to deliver a comprehensive solution, combining connectivity with real-time insights, at a time when infrastructure reliability is more critical than ever.

“We’re excited to collaborate with AFL to help companies increase the reliability and efficiency of their power transformers,” said Rahul Chaturvedi, CEO and Co-Founder of VIE Technologies. “AFL’s focus on data, connectivity and customer experience aligns with our goal of using machine learning and continuous sensing to enable smarter, more resilient grids and power systems.”

Learn more about AFL and this strategic partnership here.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company’s products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, test and inspection equipment, connectivity and fusion splicers. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data centers, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications. Learn more about AFL, its products and services by visiting www.AFLglobal.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and read our blog.

About VIE Technologies

VIE Technologies is revolutionizing transformer monitoring with the industry’s first non-invasive, AI-powered predictive maintenance solution. Using advanced IoT sensors and predictive analytics, VIE can detect equipment issues early and recommend repairs well before human operators or traditional methods can, enabling energy companies, data center operators, and industrial facilities to increase the reliability of their power systems. This innovative approach replaces guesswork with real-time intelligence, making maintenance proactive rather than reactive. For more information, visit www.vietechnologies.com.