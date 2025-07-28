-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to AHPT 2025-ATRM

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to eight classes of AHPT 2025-ATRM, a CMBS single-borrower securitization.

The collateral for the transaction is a $653.0 million floating rate, interest-only mortgage loan. The loan is expected to have an initial two-year term with three, one-year extension options and require monthly interest-only payments. The loan will be secured by the borrowers’ fee simple and leasehold interests in 14 hotels located in 11 states. In addition, the loan may be secured by the leasehold interest in one additional hotel, which is not expected to be part of the loan collateral as of the origination date, but which may become part of the collateral upon receipt by the related borrower of an executed estoppel certificate from the related ground lessor within nine months of loan closing and satisfaction of certain other conditions. For the TTM 5/2025 period, the portfolio’s occupancy was 71.2% with an average daily rate (ADR) of $168.35, resulting in revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $119.82. As of TTM 5/2025, the portfolio achieved weighted average occupancy, ADR and RevPAR penetration rates of 109.4%, 109.5% and 120.5%, respectively.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the property’s cash flows using our North American CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology, and the application of our North American CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction, and its ESG Global Rating Methodology, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) for the portfolio of approximately $63.2 million, which is 10.0% below the issuer’s NCF, and a KBRA value of approximately $582.9 million, which is 34.7% below the aggregate of the appraiser’s individual as-is values for each property. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 112.0%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports, the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

Doc ID: 1010558

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Laura Wolinsky, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-2379
laura.wolinsky@kbra.com

Michael Brown, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2307
michael.b.brown@kbra.com

Nitin Bhasin, Senior Managing Director, Global Head of CMBS (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2334
nitin.bhasin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Andrew Foster, Senior Director
+1 646-731-1470
andrew.foster@kbra.com

