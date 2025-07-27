Albertsons, Safeway and Vons Workers Reach Tentative Agreement, Avoid Historic Strike

ROSEVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UFCW 8-Golden State, along with UFCW Locals 5 and 648, is proud to announce a tentative agreement with Albertsons Companies, parent company of Safeway and Vons grocery stores. The new deal delivers economic security, health care and pension improvements for 25,000 Albertsons, Safeway and Vons members.

“This agreement is the result of our members standing strong together,” said UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall. “Because of their unity and determination, this new agreement will bring them the respect and dignity they deserve." Share

“This agreement is the result of our members standing strong together,” said UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall. “Because of their unity and determination, this new agreement will bring them the respect and dignity they deserve. These workers are more than the backbone of these companies—they are part of the fabric of our communities, and their efforts drive our shared success.”

The tentative agreement includes:

Meaningful wage increases;

A fortified and secure retirement plan;

Properly funded health care benefits;

Strong job protection language for a safer and more respectful work environment.

This breakthrough follows five months of intensive negotiations, round-the-clock bargaining sessions in the final days and the threat of a walkout involving more than 25,000 grocery workers from the Grapevine to the Oregon Border.

UFCW 8-Golden State members working in Albertsons and Vons locations in Kern, Inyo, and Mono Counties, covered under a separate expired contract, also have a new tentative agreement.

Union leaders are confident members will recognize the value of the improvements gained through their solidarity and will distribute details about the ratification process in the coming days.

“We’re deeply grateful to the customers we serve for their unwavering support. Your encouragement gave our members strength, resolve, and the confidence to stand united. We were never alone thanks to you,” Loveall said.

Additional details about the agreement will be shared following the ratification vote.