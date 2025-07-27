-

Albertsons, Safeway and Vons Workers Reach Tentative Agreement, Avoid Historic Strike

Union Member Unity Delivers Wage Gains, Health Care and Pension Funding, and Job Protections for 25,000 Grocery Workers

ROSEVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UFCW 8-Golden State, along with UFCW Locals 5 and 648, is proud to announce a tentative agreement with Albertsons Companies, parent company of Safeway and Vons grocery stores. The new deal delivers economic security, health care and pension improvements for 25,000 Albertsons, Safeway and Vons members.

“This agreement is the result of our members standing strong together,” said UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall. “Because of their unity and determination, this new agreement will bring them the respect and dignity they deserve."

Share

“This agreement is the result of our members standing strong together,” said UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall. “Because of their unity and determination, this new agreement will bring them the respect and dignity they deserve. These workers are more than the backbone of these companies—they are part of the fabric of our communities, and their efforts drive our shared success.”

The tentative agreement includes:

  • Meaningful wage increases;
  • A fortified and secure retirement plan;
  • Properly funded health care benefits;
  • Strong job protection language for a safer and more respectful work environment.

This breakthrough follows five months of intensive negotiations, round-the-clock bargaining sessions in the final days and the threat of a walkout involving more than 25,000 grocery workers from the Grapevine to the Oregon Border.

UFCW 8-Golden State members working in Albertsons and Vons locations in Kern, Inyo, and Mono Counties, covered under a separate expired contract, also have a new tentative agreement.

Union leaders are confident members will recognize the value of the improvements gained through their solidarity and will distribute details about the ratification process in the coming days.

“We’re deeply grateful to the customers we serve for their unwavering support. Your encouragement gave our members strength, resolve, and the confidence to stand united. We were never alone thanks to you,” Loveall said.

Additional details about the agreement will be shared following the ratification vote.

Contacts

UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall
jsloveall@ufcw8.org

Industry:

UFCW 8-Golden State

Release Versions
English

Contacts

UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall
jsloveall@ufcw8.org

More News From UFCW 8-Golden State

Safeway and Vons Workers Temporarily Extend Strike Deadline As Negotiations Continue

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following five months of stalled contract negotiations, UFCW 8-Golden State, along with UFCW Locals 5 and 648, announced a temporary extension of the strike deadline after the Federal Mediator overseeing talks recommended additional time for bargaining. Union negotiators agreed to delay the strike, originally set to begin at midnight, citing incremental progress toward a tentative agreement members can review and vote on. “This recognition of our pressure and m...

UFCW 8-Golden State Ramps Up Negotiations As Contracts Open Across California

ROSEVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a rare and powerful moment for labor solidarity, UFCW 8-Golden State announces simultaneous negotiations for retail food contracts across Northern, Central, and Southern California. As the only UFCW Local Union in the state with members covered by both retail food contracts, this opportunity marks a turning point in beginning to align standards for thousands of grocery workers at Albertsons, Safeway, and Vons. Southern California UFCW Locals have signed a...

Strike Narrowly Averted as Unions Reach Settlement with Save Mart/Lucky/FoodMaxx

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A strike involving more than 10,000 grocery workers at Save Mart/Lucky/FoodMaxx supermarkets was averted when Union and management negotiators reached a tentative contract agreement at 1:30 a.m. The agreement followed days of intense, round-the-clock negotiations in the presence of Federal Mediator Isael Hermosillo. Leaders of UFCW 8-Golden State and UFCW Locals 5, 648 and 770 said they would submit the agreement to Union members for review and recommend ratifi...
Back to Newsroom