De La Salle High School Partners with LIGHT Helmets for Player Safety and Performance

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIGHT Helmets, the leading innovator in football helmet technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with De La Salle High School, a powerhouse in high school football. De La Salle, located in Concord, California, is renowned for its remarkable athletic program and legendary football team, including holding the record for the longest winning streak in sports history.

As part of this partnership, De La Salle will replace the majority of their existing football helmets with LIGHT Helmets. This move further solidifies De La Salle's commitment to player safety by selecting the #1 rated helmet in safety and performance, as tested by Virginia Tech.

“We’re excited to partner with De La Salle to protect the past, present, and future of football. Their storied history and commitment to excellence in both athletics and player safety align perfectly with our mission,” said Nick Esayian, CEO at LIGHT Helmets. “De La Salle is replacing the majority of their helmets with LIGHT Helmets because they want to ensure their athletes are protected with the most advanced technology available.”

LIGHT Helmets uses cutting-edge technology that combines lightweight materials with superior protection to provide athletes with both safety and performance. The Apache helmet, designed with next-gen 3D printed “pods” optimized for impact absorption and lightweight flexibility, is the helmet of choice for many NFL and NCAA teams, and now, De La Salle will be among the top high school teams to experience the benefits of this groundbreaking technology.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the players in these helmets on the field this season,” said Justin Alumbaugh, Head Coach at De La Salle. “Our athletes deserve the best protection available, and partnering with LIGHT Helmets ensures that they have it. We’re confident this move will help us continue to set the standard for excellence in high school football.”

The De La Salle Spartans are no strangers to success, with multiple state championships and a legendary winning streak that set the bar for high school football excellence. The team has played in 14 straight state championship games, winning seven, and they continue to demonstrate their commitment to winning both on and off the field. With LIGHT Helmets’ state-of-the-art technology, the Spartans will continue to lead the charge in athlete safety while striving for greatness.

About LIGHT Helmets

LIGHT Helmets manufactures and distributes the lightest and safest protective headgear for professional, amateur and youth athletes. Its products are sold direct to professional, amateur and youth sports teams and leagues and are also available at retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Walmart and Scheels. Rated #1 in safety by Virginia Tech and trusted by top NFL, NCAA, and high school teams, LIGHT Helmets is committed to revolutionizing the future of football equipment. In conjunction with its advisory board of noted physicians, LIGHT developed its revolutionary products utilizing advanced materials from the battlefield, military aviation, and auto racing. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. For more information, visit www.LIGHTHelmets.com.

About De La Salle High School

De La Salle High School, located in Concord, CA, is a Lasallian Catholic school known for its commitment to academic excellence, strong athletic programs, and community values. Home to one of the most successful football programs in the country, De La Salle has a rich tradition of producing college and NFL players. The school boasts an impressive record of 14 straight state championship appearances and numerous state titles. De La Salle's dedication to developing young athletes both on and off the field, fostering academic achievement, leadership, and moral character, remains at the heart of its mission.