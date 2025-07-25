NJ Rallies Investment Power, Leveraging Capital from Garden State Venture Partners to Drive MedTech and Maternal Health Innovation

GLASSBORO, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two transformative healthcare announcements this week mark a new era for New Jersey’s innovation economy—with Garden State Venture Partners (GSVP) emerging as a key catalyst behind both.

1. MedTech Strategic Innovation Centers Backed by GSVP & NJEDA

On July 21, NJEDA and Rowan University unveiled a major initiative to launch a Strategic Innovation Center, with locations in Camden and Mullica Hill, supporting early-stage medical technology companies with critical lab space, mentorship, and commercialization resources. GSVP, a New Jersey-based venture firm committed to fueling statewide innovation, is helping to make this possible through venture capital funding for early-stage medtech companies.

2. A First-of-Its-Kind Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center in Trenton

Just one day later, Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy broke ground on a Trenton-based center dedicated to maternal and infant health equity. The MedTech Strategic Innovation Center will also have a presence at the Maternal and Infant Health Innovation Center, which will focus on medical technologies that address racial disparities in care. Once again, GSVP will play a central role in helping bridge the gap between public health needs and private-sector innovation by accelerating promising, equity-driven health tech ventures.

Together, these initiatives represent over $100 million in coordinated investment, a model of public-private partnership, and a strategic bet on New Jersey as the next national hub for health tech and equity-focused innovation. GSVP’s leadership and capital are essential to making that vision real.

About Garden State Venture Partners

Garden State Venture Partners (GSVP) is a next-gen venture capital firm built to attract and retain companies and talent within the state of New Jersey. GSVP is uniquely positioned to deepen existing partnerships and forge new ones across the state—catalyzing innovation and driving sustained economic success by connecting and investing in the state’s innovation ecosystem. Learn more about GSVP at gardenstateventurepartners.com and access full leadership team bios here.