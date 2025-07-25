BetterRX Receives Strategic Investment from BVP Forge to Transform Hospice Pharmacy Care Nationwide and Appoints Tim Tannert as CEO

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterRX, the leading hospice pharmacy platform, today announced a strategic growth investment from BVP Forge, to accelerate its future growth. BetterRX also announced the appointment of Tim Tannert as its new CEO. The investment will support BetterRX’s mission to end needless suffering caused by medication delays by expanding its platform reach, accelerating innovation, and advancing the standard of care in hospice medication management.

Purpose-built for hospice, BetterRX is replacing outdated PBM models with a faster, simpler, and fully transparent solution. The platform offers 100% pass-through pricing, seamless EMR integration, best-in-class pharmacy access, and round-the-clock clinical support. Hospices across the country rely on BetterRX to reduce costs, streamline workflows, and deliver timely, compassionate care when every moment matters. To date, the BetterRX platform has processed over 6.4 million e-prescriptions, enabling more than 345,000 hospice patients to receive their medications quickly and reliably.

In third-party research, BetterRX clients gave the company an NPS score of 90+, placing it among the highest-rated healthcare technology and services companies.

“BetterRX was founded to solve a quiet crisis in healthcare — the medication delays that burden patients, families, and clinicians at the most vulnerable time in life,” said Ben Clarke, who has served as COO and then CEO of BetterRX since 2013. “The partnership with BVP Forge and Tim’s leadership isn't about changing who we are — it's about scaling our ability to deliver faster, better care and redefining what’s possible in hospice pharmacy. We know they will build on the trust we’ve earned and continue transforming how hospice care gets delivered in America.”

Tim Tannert brings a strong track record to his new role, beginning his career in the industry as a long-term care pharmacist. He later advanced to become COO and then CEO of SoftWriters, the leading LTC pharmacy operating system in the U.S. Tim shared, “I began my career as a registered pharmacist and have always been passionate about caring for others. I’m incredibly excited to lead BetterRX into its next phase of growth. Our goal continues to be delivering powerful, innovative tools that help our hospice customers drive daily workflow and cost efficiencies – all with the best interest of the patient and hospice at heart.”

BetterRX serves national, regional, and local hospice providers with a platform designed for transparency, speed, and clinical alignment. Hospice providers report significant time savings, up to 5-6 hours per nurse per week, along with improved PPD savings and reduced medication errors through BetterRX’s smart ordering tools, live medication tracking, and intelligent pharmacy routing.

Key reasons hospices are switching to BetterRX include:

Cost Optimization with transparent, spread-free pricing and aligned financial incentives to control cost without compromising patient care

with transparent, spread-free pricing and aligned financial incentives to control cost without compromising patient care Improved Workflows & Efficiency using user-friendly software, automation, and real-time system connections—reducing manual tasks like phone calls, faxes, and billing, while enabling live order tracking and seamless EMR integration

using user-friendly software, automation, and real-time system connections—reducing manual tasks like phone calls, faxes, and billing, while enabling live order tracking and seamless EMR integration Pharmacy Access, Coverage & Reliability through a diverse base of high-performing pharmacy partners across the country—free of exclusive contracts or owned pharmacy restrictions

through a diverse base of high-performing pharmacy partners across the country—free of exclusive contracts or owned pharmacy restrictions Customer & Clinical Support from a highly rated 24/7 clinical and customer service team

“In my 44 years in nursing… BetterRX is by far the easiest and best. I absolutely love it,” said an Intake Coordinator at a regional hospice provider.

BVP Forge brings its business-building program, BVP ForgeEdge™, to help BetterRX scale its impact, with operational support, talent networks, and healthcare industry insights drawn from Bessemer Venture Partners’ decades of experience building category-defining companies.

“BetterRX is setting a new standard in hospice pharmacy by eliminating legacy bottlenecks and solving critical problems with technology, speed, and compassion,” said Navid Oreizy, Partner at BVP Forge. “We are proud to support BetterRX as it amplifies its mission and reshapes how medication gets to patients when it matters most.”

Crewe Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to BetterRX.

About BetterRX

BetterRX is redefining hospice pharmacy care. As the leading hospice pharmacy platform, BetterRX combines best-in-class technology, the most reliable pharmacy fulfillment, and exceptional 24/7 clinical and customer support — setting a new standard for speed, efficiency, and trust in end-of-life care. BetterRX helps providers reduce medication costs, save critical nurse time, and deliver faster, better care to patients and families — because when it comes to hospice, every moment matters. Hospices of every size — from local agencies to national leaders — are turning to BetterRX as the trusted partner to optimize care, control costs, and transform the hospice experience for those who need it most. Visit www.betterrx.com.

About BVP Forge

BVP Forge is a private investment firm for growth-oriented, self-sustaining software-enabled and services businesses paired with access to the Bessemer Venture Partners platform. BVP Forge combines BVP’s front-line industry insights, proven growth IP, and legendary executive network with tailored resources for self-sustaining companies and ForgeEdge™ strategic resources.

Mission-driven teams gain an ally who values their expertise, respects their legacy, and supports them to build a winning culture and business that withstands the test of time. BVP Forge invests from a $780M fund in partnership with the $19B Bessemer Venture Partners venture platform that has backed industry defining businesses such as LinkedIn, MindBody, PagerDuty, Procore, ServiceTitan, Shopify, Toast, and Twilio. For more information about BVP Forge, please visit https://www.bvp.com/forge.

About Crewe Capital

Crewe Capital (crewe.com) is an independent investment banking, securities, and mergers and acquisitions firm that provides a wide range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, and family offices. Investment banking and M&A activities are offered through Crewe Capital, LLC, a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (www.sipc.org), and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (www.finra.org).