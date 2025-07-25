Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino Portsmouth Select S.B. Ballard Construction Company as General Contractor for New Hotel

PORTSMOUTH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino Portsmouth today announced S.B. Ballard Construction Company as the general contractor of The Landing Hotel—a $65 million privately funded development and upcoming addition to the casino’s world-class entertainment and hospitality offerings.

Construction is expected to start on Victory Boulevard this summer, and the hotel is expected to open in early 2027.

S.B. Ballard Construction successfully completed the construction of the 270,000 square feet gaming and entertainment complex, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, which opened as Virginia’s first permanent casino in January 2023.

“We are proud to continue our investment in Portsmouth and to be working again with a local company to expand our offerings for the Hampton Roads community and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

The Landing Hotel Portsmouth will utilize local minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses in every phase of its construction and operation. S.B. Ballard will cultivate and select prospective subcontractors and suppliers with an emphasis on SWaM and DBE vendors.

The Landing Hotel project will bring roughly 200 new temporary construction jobs to the region and 60 new permanent positions to Rivers Casino Portsmouth.

In addition to the new hospitality tax for the City of Portsmouth, the hotel is expected to drive additional local commerce and gaming, restaurant, conference, and event revenues by supporting weekend and overnight visits to the area.

The Landing Hotel Portsmouth will be an upscale eight-story destination directly adjacent to Rivers Casino Portsmouth—overlooking the property’s water feature. The hotel will have 106 well-appointed and generously sized guest rooms, including 32 expansive suites, among them two ‘super suites’ providing both indoor and outdoor space. A sophisticated Lobby Bar is planned near the reception area on the first floor, where two private executive board rooms and other amenities will also be available.

“This project represents more than just a new hotel—it’s a continued investment in Portsmouth’s future,” states S.B. Ballard CEO and owner Stephen Ballard. “We’re honored to collaborate with Rush Street Gaming and Rivers Casino on The Landing Hotel, bringing together our shared commitment to quality, community, and long-term growth. From design through delivery, we’re proud to be building a landmark that reflects the strength of this partnership and the promise of this city. This is another step forward in the economic development of Portsmouth and the region.”

The Landing Hotel Portsmouth will be independently owned and operated by Rivers Casino and Rush Street Gaming, which also owns and operates The Landing Hotel in Pittsburgh and Schenectady and Riversuites in Philadelphia.

EDITOR’S NOTE: High-resolution renderings of The Landing Hotel Portsmouth, courtesy of KOO Architecture & Interiors of Chicago and Rush Street Gaming are available here: TLH Renderings.

About Rush Street Gaming

Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates have developed and currently operate successful casinos in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Des Plaines, Illinois; Portsmouth, Virginia; and Schenectady, New York. All Rush Street Gaming casinos have been voted a “Best Place to Work” or “Top Workplace” by their team members. Rush Street Gaming affiliates also developed and previously operated the Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls, Canada. For more information, please visit RushStreetGaming.com.

About Rivers Casino Portsmouth

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is a world-class destination located along Victory Boulevard, south of I-264. As part of Portsmouth’s New Entertainment District, the complex currently features a full-service casino, poker room, BetRivers Sportsbook, event and conference venues, premier restaurants, and more. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is Virginia’s first permanent casino and the latest addition to Rush Street Gaming, one of the fastest-growing casino and entertainment companies in the country. For more information about Rivers Casino Portsmouth, including ongoing career opportunities, please visit RiversCasino.com.

About S.B. Ballard Construction Company

S.B. Ballard Construction Company (SBBCC) is a family-owned firm founded in 1978 and located in Virginia Beach. When you work with SBBCC, you gain an experienced local team with well-established relationships with the entire Hampton Roads Region. SBBCC is proud of its partnerships within Hampton Roads and its seamless ability to maneuver through processes within every city. They have constructed over $1 billion and nearly 10 million SF of experience in the Hampton Roads area. They have helped shape the region's vision of providing a fun, vibrant, entertainment, and cultural community, with ample resources for its residents and guests. The projects SBBCC has constructed throughout the city have positively and profoundly impacted the residents' and guests' experience. To learn more about SBBCC, visit www.sbballard.com.