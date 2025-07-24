Stern Grove Festival Deploys Evolv Technology to Support Festival Safety and Streamline Venue Entry

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to create safer experiences, today announced its partnership with Stern Grove Festival, the oldest nonprofit music festival in the country, providing free performances in San Francisco for over 88 years. Evolv Express® weapons detection systems have been installed and were operational in time for the festival’s opening weekend on June 15, 2025. The systems are placed at the venue's main entrances, allowing attendees to pass through security screenings efficiently in support of visitor safety and improved entry processes.

The decision to deploy Evolv Express was driven by Stern Grove Festival’s commitment to visitor safety and a desire to improve entry experiences. Previously, festival security relied on traditional walk-through metal detectors and manual bag searches. As a venue where visitors regularly bring in food, beverages, as well as have supplies for picnics, manually searching the vast volume of bags had become challenging, time consuming, and often led to delays. The introduction of Evolv Express aims to allow for quick screenings, improving the overall guest experience.

"Our goal has always been to keep everyone safe while providing an enjoyable and accessible festival environment," said Bob Fiedler, Executive Director of Stern Grove Festival. "Evolv helps us maintain the friendly and welcoming atmosphere our visitors expect and enhancing their overall experience while still supporting our safety needs."

"We are proud to partner with Stern Grove Festival, supporting their mission to offer safer, more enjoyable events," said John Kedzierski, CEO and President of Evolv Technology. "Evolv Express is a strong fit for venues like Stern Grove Festival, where visitor safety and experience are both key considerations."

Stern Grove Festival, known for its outdoor setting and diverse musical performances, continues to be a highlight of San Francisco's cultural calendar. The use of Evolv’s technology aligns with the festival's ongoing commitment to public safety and guest satisfaction.

About Stern Grove Festival

Stern Grove Festival is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to making live music accessible to all. A beloved San Francisco tradition for 88 years, the Festival has welcomed over 5 million guests to experience world-class performances in a breathtaking outdoor setting—completely free of charge. Each summer, Stern Grove Festival presents an eclectic lineup of Grammy winners, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, and rising stars, with past artists including Chaka Khan, Herbie Hancock, The Flaming Lips, The Isley Brothers, Smokey Robinson, Janelle Monáe, Masego, Kool & The Gang, Lyle Lovett, Ziggy Marley, Fitz and The Tantrums, and many more. As a cultural cornerstone of the Bay Area, Stern Grove Festival remains committed to making music accessible to all while celebrating artistic excellence and community connection.

About Evolv

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leading security technology company with products designed to transform human security to make a safer, faster and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered screening and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in many places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than two billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) 2024 New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category, as well as Sport Business Journal’s (SBJ) 2024 awards for “Best In Fan Experience Technology” and “Best In Sports Technology”. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Visual Gun Detection™, Evolv eXpedite™, and Evolv Eva™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit evolv.com.

