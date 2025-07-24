ZipRecruiter Joins Forces with Chase to Help Businesses Hire Smarter

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, is partnering with Chase to power hiring for businesses. As the exclusive hiring partner for the new Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business card, ZipRecruiter will give cardmembers tools to build their teams, including access to its powerful matching technology, distribution to 100+ of the most-visited job boards, and up to $400 in annual hiring credit1 to find top talent with speed and confidence.

“Speed and efficiency in hiring can make the difference between capturing a great employee and losing them to a competitor,” said Ian Siegel, ZipRecruiter Co-Founder and CEO. “When you combine Chase's extensive network with ZipRecruiter's proven hiring platform, you create a powerful solution that drives real business results.”

Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business cardmembers can activate the offer to tap ZipRecruiter's powerful matching technology and easy-to-use platform with no additional signup required. Customers can simply use their Chase card for qualifying purchases on ZipRecruiter to have up to $400 in annual statement credits automatically applied to their account.1 Business owners can use the ZipRecruiter hiring credit to post jobs, access premium candidate sourcing tools, and more.

Chase serves SMBs through its Chase for Business offerings, and these businesses consistently face the same hiring challenges: finding quality candidates, attracting enough applicants, and competing against well-known companies for talent.2 With the new card and ZipRecruiter credit, these businesses are armed with the hiring power they need to find and hire top candidates.

To learn more, visit chase.com/ReserveBusiness.

