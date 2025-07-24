ZipRecruiter Joins Forces with Chase to Help Businesses Hire Smarter
ZipRecruiter Joins Forces with Chase to Help Businesses Hire Smarter
As the exclusive hiring partner for the new Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business card, ZipRecruiter gives cardmembers the tools to find top talent, including up to $400 in annual hiring credit
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, is partnering with Chase to power hiring for businesses. As the exclusive hiring partner for the new Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business card, ZipRecruiter will give cardmembers tools to build their teams, including access to its powerful matching technology, distribution to 100+ of the most-visited job boards, and up to $400 in annual hiring credit1 to find top talent with speed and confidence.
“Speed and efficiency in hiring can make the difference between capturing a great employee and losing them to a competitor,” said Ian Siegel, ZipRecruiter Co-Founder and CEO. “When you combine Chase's extensive network with ZipRecruiter's proven hiring platform, you create a powerful solution that drives real business results.”
Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business cardmembers can activate the offer to tap ZipRecruiter's powerful matching technology and easy-to-use platform with no additional signup required. Customers can simply use their Chase card for qualifying purchases on ZipRecruiter to have up to $400 in annual statement credits automatically applied to their account.1 Business owners can use the ZipRecruiter hiring credit to post jobs, access premium candidate sourcing tools, and more.
Chase serves SMBs through its Chase for Business offerings, and these businesses consistently face the same hiring challenges: finding quality candidates, attracting enough applicants, and competing against well-known companies for talent.2 With the new card and ZipRecruiter credit, these businesses are armed with the hiring power they need to find and hire top candidates.
To learn more, visit chase.com/ReserveBusiness.
About ZipRecruiter
ZipRecruiter® (NYSE:ZIP) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past eight years3 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.4 For more information, visit www.ziprecruiter.com.
|
1 $400 Annual ZipRecruiter Credit through 12/31/27 for Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business Card: A statement credit will be automatically applied to your account for qualifying purchases with ziprecruiter.com up to a maximum accumulation of $200 in statement credits from January 1 through June 30 and up to $200 from July 1 through December 31, for a total maximum accumulation of $400 in statement credits each calendar year through December 31, 2027. Calendar year means January 1 through December 31 of that same year every year. Qualifying purchases are when you or an authorized user of the account, such as an employee, use the card for purchases made directly with ziprecruiter.com. Call the number on the back of your card to find out eligibility for your next $400 Annual ZipRecruiter Credit. Please allow 6 to 8 weeks for statement credit(s) to appear on your monthly credit card billing statement. The $400 Annual ZipRecruiter Credit must be available at the time qualifying purchases are made to be applied to your account. We may reverse statement credits if an eligible purchase is returned, canceled, or modified or if you close your account within 90 days of receiving a statement credit. If you purchase a subscription service, your card may be billed for automatic renewals at recurring periods without further notice from ZipRecruiter. This offer will not apply to such renewals once the offer expires or is fully used.
|
2 ZipRecruiter national survey of n = 2,000 verified talent acquisition professionals and hiring managers, Sept. 24 – Oct. 16, 2024
|
3 Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2025 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.
|
4 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of January 10, 2025.
Contacts
Media Contact
Claire Walsh, Press Relations
press@ziprecruiter.com