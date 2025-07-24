Starboard Announces New Partnership with Princess Cruises, Will Debut Curated Premium Retail Experiences Onboard Star Princess This Fall

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starboard Group, the world’s leading retail curator at sea, today announced it is partnering with Princess Cruises for the first time and its newest ship, Star Princess. Set to debut in fall 2025, Star Princess will sail in the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Panama Canal and Alaska during her inaugural season. Starboard will curate product assortments from renowned brands and create personalized, premium retail experiences across 4,779 square feet on two decks onboard the new ship.

“Starboard is extremely pleased to continue our global expansion by launching this partnership with Princess Cruises and its newest ship, Star Princess,” said Lisa Bauer, Starboard’s President and CEO. “This collaboration underscores our authority as the leading curator of vacation retail experiences and we look forward to leveraging our deep expertise to create custom assortments and one-of-a-kind activations that will delight Star Princess’s guests.”

Star Princess will be the first vessel in the Princess fleet to feature a destination retail boutique that brings the regional itinerary to life onboard for guests. The Caribbean destination boutique will offer locally sourced, destination-inspired and artisanal products spanning food, apparel, accessories, fashion jewelry, kitchenware, books, drinkware and souvenirs for adults and kids.

Personalization and exclusive, in-person events will enhance the discovery and shopping experience on Star Princess. Guests will be able to have a wide range of adults’ and kids’ products—including apparel, jackets, handbags, backpacks, hats and bracelets—customized with embroidery, stamps, patches and engraving to create one-of-a-kind, wearable memories that commemorate their cruise experience.

In addition, the ship will feature a space dedicated to a series of rotating brand activations such as fashion trunk shows and activations with brand designers and ambassadors, who will engage in person with guests and offer styling advice and more.

Starboard will also introduce unique luxury retail offerings onboard Star Princess, including a first-at-sea Chanel beauty shop-in-shop. Other offerings include a carefully curated assortment of vintage and pre-owned luxury handbags onboard as well as a range of men’s, women’s and kids’ fashion and apparel. Star Princess will also offer an extensive assortment of fashion jewelry, including items from Starboard’s exclusive fashion jewelry brand, Shae.

“Princess Cruises is committed to offering unforgettable guest experiences and partnering with Starboard will elevate our retail offering for Star Princess guests,” said Alfredo Jimenez, Vice President Hotel Operations, Princess Cruises. “As our newest partner, Starboard will enable us to introduce a carefully curated shopping experience that feels holistic and true to the Princess Cruises brand, while offering something unique and memorable for each and every guest.”

The 4,300-guest, 178,000-ton Star Princess is a sleek, sophisticated sister to Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess. As the second Sphere-Class ship in the Princess fleet, Star Princess features cutting-edge architectural highlights such as The Sphere, a glass-enclosed piazza at the center of the vessel, and The Dome, the cruise industry’s first geodesic dome. In addition to unparalleled retail experiences specially curated by Starboard, Star Princess will offer expanded dining venues and non-smoking casino areas.

For more information, visit https://www.princess.com/en-us/ships-and-experience/ships/st-star-princess.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world’s most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world – the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

About Starboard

Charting a new course in the duty-free industry since 1958, Starboard has been the world’s leading vacation retailer at sea with the purpose of curating a vibrant world for guests, cruise line partners, brand collaborators and employees. Starboard’s transformative retail elevates the experience on more than 90 ships across 14 world-class cruise line partners: Blue Dream, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Costa Cruises, Holland America, Resort World Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, TUI Cruises and Virgin Voyages. Starboard’s dedicated Luxury Division partners with Azamara, Crystal, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Silversea, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Starboard is consistently recognized for quality and innovation by the travel industry, championing numerous awards, including DFNI-Frontier Americas Travel Retailer of the Year, Asia/Pacific Cruise Retailer of the Year, Global Cruise Retailer of the Year and Exceptional Achievement by a Cruise Retailer.

Going beyond sailing, Starboard’s sister company, Onboard Media, creates multimedia products for top companies in the travel and hospitality industry, driving brand awareness to generate sales and grow revenue. Both businesses are headquartered in Miami with additional Starboard offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Genoa, Italy.

Starboard and Onboard Media are proud to be a part of Global Travel Retail Holdings, LLC, an industry leading travel and technology-centric joint venture in partnership with Gissy Investments and LVMH.