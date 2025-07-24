SoundHound AI Partners With AVANT Communications to Accelerate the Adoption of Its AI Agents Across Enterprise Markets

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with AVANT Communications, the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor (TSD) and the leader in IT decision-making. Through this partnership, AVANT’s expansive network of Trusted Advisors will be able to offer SoundHound’s Amelia 7.0 AI agent platform and Autonomics platform, enabling clients to deploy leading-edge AI agents that automate customer service and business operations at scale.

AVANT is widely recognized for empowering its Trusted Advisor network to successfully navigate the ever-changing technology landscape. It achieves this through Pathfinder, its decision-making platform, along with industry-leading research and intelligence that provide empirical guidance for purchasing decisions. This collaboration will accelerate the adoption of SoundHound’s technology across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, retail, healthcare, and more.

“Our Trusted Advisors are constantly seeking out transformational technologies that drive efficiency and elevate customer experiences, and SoundHound’s AI capabilities stand out in both innovation and enterprise readiness,” said Andrew Pryfogle, Head of CX and AI & Global Education Lead, AVANT. “This partnership empowers our Trusted Advisors to continue delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that not only streamline operations but also set a new standard for intelligent customer engagement across industries. We’re thrilled to have them joining the portfolio.”

“AVANT has built a powerful ecosystem for IT decision-making,“ said Steve Plunkett, Vice President, Global Partnerships and Channel Sales, SoundHound AI. “By bringing SoundHound’s technology to AVANT’s Trusted Advisors, we’re scaling access to powerful AI agents and are enabling smarter, more efficient customer engagement across industries.”

The Amelia platform is designed to handle even the most complex customer interactions by coordinating multiple specialized AI agents to manage inquiries, perform specific functions, and resolve issues through both voice and text, without requiring human assistance.

Amelia’s AI agents offer industry-leading automatic speech recognition (ASR), which means they can easily understand human speech, allowing customers to get things done just by speaking naturally – as they would to a person.

Agents built on Amelia 7.0 utilize the reasoning and planning skills of large language models (LLMs), but the platform allows businesses to define the specific knowledge and functions needed to respond appropriately. Amelia 7.0 also provides access to a library of business ready pre-sets that allow users to build AI agents that fully automate familiar tasks – like password resets and reorders. At all times, users can toggle seamlessly between programmed actions, deterministic flows, and third-party integrations to complete even complex, multi-stage processes.

SoundHound AI’s Autonomics platform provides complete, AI-driven orchestration of IT systems through a single pane of glass, going beyond typical AI Ops functions. Recently named an Exemplary provider in ISG’s 2025 AIOps Buyers Guide, this end-to-end enterprise automation solution drives seamless, machine-led automation and enables IT teams to maximize their existing stack, allowing staff to focus on higher-value work.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational intelligence, delivers AI solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants. The company’s various groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have allowed SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and process billions of interactions each year for world class businesses.

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.