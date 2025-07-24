JACKPOT PARTY and Carnival Cruise Line Announce Daily Cruise Giveaway Partnership

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SciPlay, the social games division of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ and ASX: LNW), and Carnival Cruise Line today announced a collaboration to launch the "Daily Cruise Giveaway" sweepstakes. From July 21 through August 4, 2025, the social casino game owned and operated by SciPlay entitled JACKPOT PARTY™ is giving players the chance to win a Carnival Cruise Line voucher (valid for two guests) every single day.

JACKPOT PARTY and Carnival Cruise Line Team Up for Daily Cruise Giveaway Partnership Share

This partnership unites two established entertainment brands, blending the popular and wildly fun gaming experience of JACKPOT PARTY with the real-world vacation experiences offered by Carnival Cruise Line. Players 21 and older can enter the sweepstakes by downloading the JACKPOT PARTY mobile app and registering through the in-game sweepstakes portal. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

JACKPOT PARTY delivers authentic casino-floor excitement through its wildly popular free-to-play mobile game. With over 100 million global downloads, it consistently ranks among the top-grossing mobile apps, offering thrilling virtual slots experiences. Key features include JACKPOT PARTY’S collection of authentic slot machines, prominently featuring fan favorites like HUFF N’ EVEN MORE PUFF™, DANCING DRUMS LINK TREASURE™, and INVADERS ATTACK FROM THE PLANET MOOLAH™. All in-game coins are virtual, and the game does not offer real money gambling and is for entertainment only, with in-app purchases.

"This sweepstakes is a way for us to offer additional value to our players and connect their in-game enjoyment with tangible real-world experiences," said Noga Halperin, Chief Revenue Officer of SciPlay. "Collaborating with a brand like Carnival Cruise Line, known for delivering memorable vacations, allows us to extend the fun beyond the screen and onto a cruise ship."

JACKPOT PARTY is available for play in the U.S. on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. While the game offers in-app purchases, it's important to note that Jackpot Party does not involve real-money gambling or offer real-world prizes, and game results do not reflect outcomes in actual gambling. Players have the chance to enter the Daily Cruise Giveaway. This sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents aged 21 and older, with no purchase necessary to enter. Purchases will not increase odds of winning. The sweepstakes concludes on August 4, 2025, with a total of $175,000 in prizes available. Odds of winning vary, and there is a limit of 504 entries per person per entry period. The Daily Cruise Giveaway is void where prohibited by law. Complete rules and more details are available by visiting: https://tinyurl.com/JPPXCCL25.

As Light & Wonder’s social games division, SciPlay develops and publishes leading free-to-play mobile games, bringing the company’s most popular gaming content to millions of players worldwide. SciPlay’s portfolio, including JACKPOT PARTY CASINO Slots, QUICK HIT™ Slots, 88 FORTUNES™ Casino, GOLD FISH Casino Slots™ and MONOPOLY Slots, delivers captivating experiences across all leading mobile and digital platforms.

All ™ notices signify marks registered by Light & Wonder, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries.

The MONOPOLY name and logo, the distinctive design of the game board, the four corner squares, the MR. MONOPOLY name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board, cards, and the playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment and are used with permission. © 1935, 2025 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.

About Light & Wonder, Inc.

Light & Wonder, Inc. is the leading cross-platform global games company. Through our three unique, yet highly complementary business segments, we deliver unforgettable experiences by combining the exceptional talents of our 6,500+ member team, with a deep understanding of our customers and players. We create immersive content that forges lasting connections with players, wherever they choose to engage. At Light & Wonder, it’s all about the games. The Company is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more visit www.lnw.com.