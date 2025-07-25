Renesas announces loss resulting from signing restructuring support agreement with Wolfspeed.

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723, "Renesas"), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the finalized amount of the loss, previously disclosed as an estimate in the announcement titled “Renesas Announces Expected Loss Resulting from Signing Restructuring Support Agreement with Wolfspeed” on June 23, 2025.

1. Recording of Loss

Renesas previously announced that there was a possibility of recording a loss of approximately 250 billion yen (converted at an average exchange rate of 150 yen to the dollar during the period) on the deposited receivables related to a deposit provided to Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF, “Wolfspeed”) in its consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Following a thorough review based on the restructuring plan that Wolfspeed filed with the U.S. court under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and other related matters, Renesas recorded a loss of 235 billion yen in the consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

2. Future Outlook

The loss mentioned above has been reflected in the "Renesas Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025" announced on July 25, 2025.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.