VideoAmp and Warner Bros. Discovery Sign Multi-Year Deal to Advance Measurement and Currency Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, VideoAmp, a leading advertising technology company, announced a multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBD) to expand their longstanding relationship and continue delivering currency optionality to the advertising marketplace.

As part of the agreement, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) will leverage VideoAmp’s advanced data and measurement solutions across linear, digital, and cross-platform campaigns to support planning, optimization, and currency use cases for the 2025 Upfront season and beyond. This includes transactions for demographic (“demo”) and audience (“DDL”) guarantees, with support for premium content across all linear and digital / streaming platforms.

This agreement is the latest in a growing roster of multi-year deals VideoAmp has secured with the industry’s largest publishers, including AMC, A&E, FOX, NBCUniversal, Paramount and TelevisaUnivision. Together, these deals reflect the industry’s increasing demand for greater transparency, flexibility and actionable insights on multiple currencies.

"VideoAmp has been at the forefront of helping the industry evolve beyond legacy measurement models," said Bryan Goski, Chief Revenue Officer at VideoAmp. "Our continued collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery reinforces the momentum toward a more modern, more accurate, and advertiser-aligned approach to currency and measurement and signals the arrival of a multi-currency ecosystem where stakeholders have choices."

VideoAmp’s patented data clean room technology has been shown to improve the precision of campaigns on StreamX, WBD’s converged data-driven video project. StreamX unifies media planning, activation, and measurement across linear TV, digital, and streaming platforms. In a recent white paper published by WBD, WBD demonstrated that onboarding audiences via data clean rooms (DCRs) delivered 3.2x more unique targetable IDs compared to traditional third-party methods - a 200% increase in match rates, helping bridge the gap between identity resolution and scale. Campaigns measured with VideoAmp’s patented clean room tech also achieved an average 14% incremental digital reach lift for traditionally linear buyers, while maintaining overlap reach below 2.5%, highlighting the precision and efficiency of cross-platform activation.

"At WBD, we are committed to offering our clients more accurate, effective tools to reach their audiences and measure success," said David Porter, Head of Ad Sales Research, Data, and Insights at WBD. "VideoAmp helps us measure what actually works - across every screen, every audience, and every dollar spent - which will be more important as the industry gears up for the next TV buying season.”

This collaboration underscores both companies' dedication to driving innovation, flexibility and choice in a rapidly evolving media landscape, ensuring advertisers can transact with greater confidence across all platforms and formats.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a media measurement company transforming advertising. By leveraging the power of currency-grade big data, VideoAmp’s solutions provide clients with access to advanced audiences and the ability to precisely plan, optimize and measure media investments across platforms to achieve better outcomes. With these solutions, media sellers can increase the value of their inventory, while advertisers can benefit from increased return on investment. VideoAmp has seen incredible adoption for its measurement and currency solutions with 880% YoY growth, 98% coverage of the TV publisher ecosystem, 11 agency groups and more than 1,000+ advertisers. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit www.videoamp.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.