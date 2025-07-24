DDC Enterprise Partners with QCP Group to Pioneer Next-Generation Bitcoin Treasury Management

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) (“DDC” or the “Company”) today announced it is advancing its Bitcoin treasury strategy through a landmark partnership with QCP Group (“QCP”), a global leader in digital asset solutions. The collaboration will focus on developing and implementing sophisticated, institutional-grade yield enhancement strategies for DDC’s Bitcoin holdings.

QCP will architect and execute customized, risk-managed strategies designed to put DDC’s treasury assets to work safely. This approach leverages derivatives and other institutional-grade instruments to generate income while adhering to the highest standards of security and compliance.

This partnership marks a significant evolution in the corporate treasury playbook, moving beyond simple asset accumulation to active, risk-managed generation of value from Bitcoin holdings. By joining forces with QCP, DDC reinforces its commitment to long-term value creation through prudent and forward-thinking treasury management, setting a new standard for publicly-listed companies.

“Partnering with QCP is a pivotal next step for DDC as we enhance our Bitcoin treasury’s strategic potential while minimizing risks. Yield generation is critical to our long-term value creation goals, and QCP’s deep expertise and institutional reputation ensure we can safely and effectively unlock new opportunities for our stakeholders,” said Norma Chu, Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of DDC. “This partnership aligns perfectly with DDC’s vision for thoughtful and dynamic treasury management through market cycles.”

“DDC is part of an important shift in how corporations view their balance sheets, and we are proud to be their chosen partner for this next phase of their strategy,” said Darius Sit, Founder & CIO of QCP. “Putting dormant assets to work is a foundational concept in traditional finance, and our mission is to bring that same level of sophisticated, risk-managed capability to the digital asset world. We will be providing DDC with a comprehensive solution rooted in security, transparency, and operational excellence, proving that a Bitcoin treasury can be both a strategic reserve and a productive asset.”

Partnership Highlights

Activating Treasury Assets: Moving beyond passive holding to safely generate productive yield on DDC’s Bitcoin reserves.

Moving beyond passive holding to safely generate productive yield on DDC’s Bitcoin reserves. Institutional-Grade Strategies: Architecting and executing customized yield enhancement solutions using regulated, market-tested instruments.

Architecting and executing customized yield enhancement solutions using regulated, market-tested instruments. Pioneering Corporate Stewardship: Establishing a new benchmark for how public companies can dynamically and prudently manage digital assets to create shareholder value.

About DDC Enterprise Limited

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) is spearheading the corporate Bitcoin treasury revolution while maintaining its foundation as a leading global Asian food platform. The Company has strategically positioned Bitcoin as a core reserve asset, executing a bold and accelerating accumulation strategy. While continuing to grow its portfolio of culinary brands – including DayDayCook, Nona Lim, and Yai's Thai – DDC is now at the vanguard of public companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial architecture.

About QCP

Established in 2017, QCP Group is Asia’s leading digital asset partner, operating specialized entities to address the dynamic needs of the digital economy. We provide tailored solutions across derivatives, spot trading, and structured products to institutional, professional, and accredited investors. Each QCP entity brings industry-leading knowledge and operational excellence, supported by a team of experts in trading, business development, risk, and compliance.

Headquartered in Singapore with an office in Abu Dhabi, QCP Group is committed to advancing access and efficiency in digital asset markets.

QCP Trading Middle East Limited (Abu Dhabi): Received In-Principle Approval (IPA) by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM to provide regulated trading and investment solutions in the MENA region under the Financial Services Permission License.

QCP Trading Pte. Ltd. (Singapore): Received In-Principle Approval (IPA) for a Major Payment Institution (MPI) License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for OTC spot digital payment token (DPT) trading.

QCP Group’s insights cover weekly trading updates, monthly and quarterly views, and can be accessed on our official social platforms such as Telegram, Twitter, LinkedIn and more.

More information can be found at www.qcpgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, including statements regarding the implementation and expected benefits of yield enhancement strategies, the companies’ operational performance, and anticipated outcomes. These statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ.