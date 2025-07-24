Avolon Orders 90 Airbus Aircraft

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, announces an order with Airbus for 75 A321neo aircraft and 15 A330neo aircraft. The new aircraft are scheduled to be delivered out to 2033.

The order increases Avolon’s Airbus commitments to 413 aircraft, comprising exclusively of A320neo family and A330neo new technology aircraft. The order includes purchase rights in respect of a further 25 A321neos, and options to purchase a further 15 A330neos.

Avolon currently has 145 A320neo family aircraft in its delivered fleet, and commitments for a further 358 aircraft including today’s order. These aircraft deliver 20% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions compared to previous generation single-aisle aircraft, and 50% noise reduction. The A321neo can carry up to 244 passengers with a range of 7,400km.

Avolon was a launch customer for the A330neo programme in 2014 and has 33 A330neos in its delivered fleet, with today’s agreement bringing Avolon’s A330neo orderbook to 55 aircraft. The A330neo has a range of over 13,300km, and 25% lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to previous generation aircraft.

Andy Cronin, Avolon CEO, commented:

“This order demonstrates our strong confidence in the long-term demand for new aircraft. Our scale and balance sheet position us to support our airline customers’ expansion and replacement needs into the next decade. Both the A321neo and A330neo are in high demand, and we expect this to continue given the long-term growth trajectory for the aviation sector. We are delighted to be expanding and extending our long-term partnership with Airbus with this order.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft, commented

“Lessors are excellent barometers of the aircraft market, and we are grateful to Avolon for expanding its commitment for the A320 Family and A330neo, so soon after an earlier order two years ago. This endorsement illustrates the strong attractiveness to a wide variety of customers of these two aircraft, the most efficient in their category with the latest technologies embedded, covering the market space from domestic to regional to long haul routes. We value this partnership which has helped open new markets and broaden the customer base for both aircraft types.”

This is a firm aircraft order subject only to approval by shareholders of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., Avolon’s 70% shareholder, which is anticipated before the end of August 2025.

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 142 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,166 aircraft, as of 30 June 2025 (pro forma for the new Airbus order). www.avolon.aero