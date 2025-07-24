DayBlink GPO and Folio Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Procurement for Luxury Independent Hotels

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DayBlink GPO, the largest buying consortium supporting luxury independent hotels, and Folio, the modern financial operations platform for hospitality, have announced a strategic partnership to simplify purchasing across the entire hotel operation, with Folio as the preferred marketplace for purchasing Dayblink GPO contracts.

“At DayBlink GPO, our mission is to support independent luxury hotels with smarter sourcing tools that enhance operational efficiency without compromising quality or brand identity,” said Michael Wong, CEO of DayBlink GPO. “Partnering with Folio aligns with this mission. By consolidating procurement through a modern, intuitive platform, we empower our members to regain control over their purchasing, reduce administrative friction, and unlock new levels of savings and transparency—helping them succeed in a competitive market while preserving their unique identities.”

Folio’s procurement management platform delivers efficiencies and cost savings to hotels with their leading marketplace solution: Folio Buy. Instead of time-intensive implementations, complex purchasing workflows, or time-consuming manual processes, Folio offers an intuitive platform with speedy setup and AI-powered automations across the procure-to-pay process.

“We believe premium hospitality is made possible with extraordinary tools and operations, ” said Kate Adamson, CEO and Co-Founder of Folio. “We’re excited to partner with DayBlink GPO to bring much-needed purchasing simplicity to upscale and luxury hotels. These properties juggle hundreds of vendors and support complex operations. Helping them centralize purchasing in one system cuts administrative overhead, so they can focus more on guests and less on the back-office.”

The partnership will initially launch in the United States.

ABOUT DAYBLINK

DayBlink GPO is a strategic sourcing provider for independently owned and operated luxury hotels in the hospitality sector. DayBlink GPO combines years of expertise to help members improve their bottom line and performance efficiency. As an ambassador on behalf of hoteliers, DayBlink GPO negotiates superior agreements with multinational companies across major hotel spend categories by leveraging billions of dollars in member purchasing power. These deals bring instant value, create cost savings, and deliver efficiencies at little to no added effort for our members. For more information, visit www.dayblinkgpo.com

ABOUT FOLIO

Folio is an award-winning financial operations platform that helps properties turn back-office complexity into competitive advantage with a modern, all-in-one procure-to-pay solution which includes:

Folio Buy : a centralized, managed marketplace

: a centralized, managed marketplace Folio Bills : AI-powered invoice processing

: AI-powered invoice processing Folio Pay: streamlined payments via virtual card and ACH

Folio’s AI-powered workflows save teams time and money, and accelerate the time-to-value with rapid implementations. One year post-launch, Folio powers hundreds of hotels and is on track to power nearly half a billion dollars in annual purchasing volume.