Westwood Insurance Agency Expands Builder Relationships Through New Collaboration with Legend Homes

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westwood Insurance Agency LLC (“Westwood”), the preeminent insurance agency for the homebuilding industry, announced today a new collaboration with Legend Homes, a Texas-based builder ranked as a top 40 home builder in the United States1.

“We are thrilled to work with Legend Homes to transform how homebuyers can secure insurance for their new construction homes,” said Alan Umaly, President of Westwood Insurance Agency. Share

Through its relationship with Westwood, Legend Homes will be able to embed an offer of home insurance early in its customers’ homebuying journey. Within 24 hours after homebuyers sign a contract to purchase a new home, they can obtain a tailored home insurance quote, helping to streamline the closing process while ensuring that their new home is protected.

“We are thrilled to work with Legend Homes to transform how homebuyers can secure insurance for their new construction homes,” said Alan Umaly, President of Westwood Insurance Agency. “Our goal is to make insurance the easiest part of the homebuying process, and we’re proud to work with a builder like Legend Homes that shares our commitment to a positive buyer experience.”

This latest collaboration marks a key milestone for Westwood, which provides embedded home insurance solutions to 20 of the top 25 home builders across the country2. Founded by a home builder over 70 years ago, Westwood serves more than one million homeowners through its relationships with top insurance companies and builders.

“Westwood brings deep expertise to builders and their buyers through its embedded home insurance solution,” said John Devens, Corporate Vice President of Construction, Legend Homes. “Our customers want a seamless homebuying process from start to finish, and this collaboration helps us deliver that in a meaningful way.”

About Westwood Insurance Agency

Established in 1952, Westwood Insurance Agency LLC is a leading, full-service personal lines agency specializing in builder-sourced homeowners insurance and an indirect subsidiary of The Baldwin Group, the brand name for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWIN) and its affiliates. Licensed in all 50 states, Westwood has served more than one million homeowners through relationships with leading U.S. homebuilders and top insurance companies. Westwood’s unique platform facilitates seamless home closings by connecting builders, carriers, lenders and homebuyers with click-to-bind technology. For more information, please visit www.westwoodinsurance.com.

About Legend Homes

Legend Homes is a Texas-based residential homebuilder committed to delivering high-quality, thoughtfully designed homes for first- and second-time buyers. Since 1991, Legend Homes has built more than 22,000 homes across thriving communities in the Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas-Fort Worth markets. Known for its dedication to innovation, value, and customer satisfaction, the company opens the door for buyers through a transparent, streamlined experience that makes the dream of homeownership both accessible and rewarding. To learn more, visit livelegendhomes.com.

About The Baldwin Group

The Baldwin Group, the brand name for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWIN) (“Baldwin”) and its affiliates, is an independent insurance distribution firm providing indispensable expertise and insights that strive to give our clients the confidence to pursue their purpose, passion, and dreams. As a team of dedicated entrepreneurs and insurance professionals, we have come together to help protect the possible for our clients. We do this by delivering bespoke client solutions, services, and innovation through our comprehensive and tailored approach to risk management, insurance, and employee benefits. We support our clients, colleagues, insurance company partners, and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our organic and inorganic growth. The Baldwin Group proudly represents more than three million clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwin.com.

Footnotes:

1 According to Builder Magazine’s 2025 top 100 list.

2 According to Builder Magazine’s 2025 top 100 list.