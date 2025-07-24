Cognigy and TeKnowledge Partner to Accelerate Agentic AI Adoption in the Enterprise

DALLAS & DÜSSELDORF, Germany & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognigy, a global leader in AI-powered customer service solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with TeKnowledge, a global tech services provider specializing in artificial intelligence, CX and cybersecurity solutions. Together, the companies will deliver agentic AI solutions globally that will enable enterprises to scale personalized, autonomous customer service across voice and digital channels.

As organizations shift from basic chatbots to fully capable AI Agents, Cognigy and TeKnowledge are teaming up to make execution faster, easier, and outcome-focused. The partnership combines Cognigy’s Agentic AI platform with TeKnowledge’s AI-first technology services expertise to bridge the gap between strategy and implementation.

“Enterprise leaders aren’t looking for more AI hype - they want real outcomes,” said Hardy Myers, SVP Global Partnerships at Cognigy. “With TeKnowledge, we have the expertise and scale to help our customers turn AI ambition into scalable agentic solutions.’

TeKnowledge brings over 6,000 professionals across 20+ countries, offering end-to-end AI-First Expert Technology Services. From strategy and deployment to security and adoption, every engagement is tailored to business objectives, operational complexity, and long-term adaptability, addressing the distinct but interdependent priorities of today's enterprise leaders. The company has 19 hubs serving technology and public sector global customers.

“Enterprises today are under pressure to deliver more but faster, smarter, and at scale,” said Nidal Abou-Itaif, Chief Revenue and Transformation Officer at TeKnowledge. “From elevating customer experiences to modernizing operations and strengthening security, leaders are looking for real solutions that balance innovation with execution. This partnership with Cognigy unlocks the full potential of Agentic AI, helping organizations accelerate transformation while delivering measurable impact across the business.”

By aligning technology and execution, the partnership delivers:

Accelerated time to value with prebuilt use cases and implementation frameworks

with prebuilt use cases and implementation frameworks Higher customer satisfaction through personalized, context-aware conversations

through personalized, context-aware conversations Operational efficiency by deflecting Tier-1 inquiries and empowering agents

by deflecting Tier-1 inquiries and empowering agents End-to-end support from AI strategy to deployment and optimization

To explore how TeKnowledge and Cognigy are redefining humanized AI in the enterprise, visit teknowledge.com or cognigy.com.

About Cognigy

Cognigy is transforming the customer service industry with the most advanced AI Agent platform for enterprise contact centers. Its award-winning solution, Cognigy.AI, empowers enterprises to deliver instant, hyper-personalized, multilingual service on any channel. By integrating Generative and Conversational AI to create Agentic AI, Cognigy delivers AI Agents that redefine customer experiences, drive satisfaction, and support contact center employees in real-time. Over 1000 brands worldwide trust Cognigy and its vast partner network to create AI customer service agents for their contact center. Cognigy's impressive worldwide customer portfolio includes Bosch, Nestlé, DHL, Frontier Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota.

For more information and to book a demo visit: www.cognigy.com. Follow the company on X (formerly Twitter) @Cognigy and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognigy.

About TeKnowledge

Founded in 2010, TeKnowledge provides expert technology services for AI, Customer Experience and Cyber Security that empower businesses and governments through technology. With a deep expertise, strong customer and people centric focus, and strategic partnerships, TeKnowledge has grown organically into a trusted partner for enterprises and governments worldwide across 19+ global hubs, supported by a team of 6000+ experts. Through its comprehensive services approach—spanning Advisory & Professional Services, Skilling & Adoption and Managed Services—TeKnowledge ensures seamless technology adoption and continuous progress for its customers. Visit Teknowledge.com