Defense Innovation Unit Awards Applied Research Institute Cooperative Agreement to Administer Defense Innovation OnRamp

The Applied Research Institute (ARI) has announced an award with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to lead and manage a five-year, $600 million-dollar cooperative agreement designed to accelerate national security innovation and deliver emerging technologies to the Department of Defense (DoD).

The first effort under this agreement will be the administration of the Defense Innovation OnRamp Hubs, which integrates physical locations, and expert support for commercial and dual use technologies into the DoD ecosystem in line with the DIU’s strategy. These OnRamp Hubs are focused on enabling more accessible pathways for non-traditional and emerging partners to contribute to national security missions providing localized guidance on mission needs, prototyping, and DoD engagement through regional hubs in Arizona, Hawaii, Kansas, Ohio, Washington and soon to be added locations in Kentucky, Minnesota, and Montana.

With deep expertise in guiding and fast-tracking critical technology acquisition, the Applied Research Institute will administer this network of physical hubs while administering a variety of DIU projects focused on lowering the barriers of entry for commercial and dual-use technology into the Department of Defense. These projects will include efforts to incubate and accelerate emerging companies, broaden the commercialization efforts with universities, and support DIU’s efforts to engage with the national security innovation base.

Applied Research Institute EVP of Finance and Operations, Leslie Wolfe, emphasized that “supporting DIU’s mission is not just business; it is a responsibility ARI takes seriously, turning strategic needs into operational realities.”

“ARI is honored to support DIU’s vision and leadership in accelerating defense innovation,” said David Roberts, CEO of the Applied Research Institute. “This role represents a significant validation of our team’s commitment to advancing critical American security interests.”

“In today’s global race for technological leadership, DIU innovates with urgency and ARI delivers with speed and precision," said Senator Todd Young (R-IN). “Through Indiana’s access to manufacturing, high-tech talent, and decision makers, this partnership is accelerating the development and deployment of next-generation defense technologies, strengthening our national security, and reinforcing America’s innovation advantage."

“This announcement moves the needle where it counts,” said Senator Jim Banks (R-IN). “DIU and ARI are giving us the tools to lead by investing in the people, infrastructure, and innovation necessary to win.”

About Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) was established in August 2015 to accelerate the U.S. military’s adoption of commercial technology. Operating under the Department of Defense, DIU reports directly to the Secretary of Defense and plays a key role in advancing innovation across U.S. forces.

About the Applied Research Institute (ARI)

The Applied Research Institute (ARI) is a neutral, third-party nonprofit dedicated to uniting innovators and powering innovation across the technology ecosystem. By collaborating with the Defense Innovation Unit, NSWC Crane, DARPA Connect, the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, and the Department of Defense, ARI advances national security and economic growth through the deployment of cutting-edge technologies that fortify America’s economic and defense infrastructure.

Learn more about the Defense Innovation Unit at www.diu.mil and learn more about the Applied Research Institute at www.theari.us.