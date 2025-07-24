Zebra Ventures Makes Strategic Investment in Xemelgo to Support Intelligent Automation

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Ventures, the corporate venture capital investment arm of Zebra Technologies, announced a strategic investment in Xemelgo, a leader in cloud-based RFID software solutions.

Xemelgo leverages AI, cloud and RFID technologies to create seamless, automated manufacturing environments, bringing unprecedented real-time visibility and control to factory operations. Its platform enables manufacturers, retailers and other industrial sectors to effortlessly track inventory, work orders, and assets, minimizing delays and errors while maximizing efficiency and traceability.

“With Zebra Ventures as a strategic partner, we’re embedding our smart manufacturing platform deeper into industrial workflows,” said Rich Rogers, Co-Founder and CEO, Xemelgo. “This investment will accelerate our roadmap and help more businesses eliminate manual processes, reduce waste, and gain real-time operational insights.”

As a Zebra Premier ISV partner, Xemelgo’s software integrates seamlessly with Zebra’s RFID readers, mobile computers, and printers to deliver turnkey solutions to their joint customers. This funding will support Xemelgo’s platform expansion into new verticals, enhance its AI capabilities, and empower its development team to meet rising demand.

“We are committed to helping our customers achieve greater visibility, efficiency, and accuracy through intelligent automation,” said Andy Zosel, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Intelligent Automation, Zebra Technologies. “Advanced RFID software is a critical enabler for smarter decision-making. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Xemelgo to drive innovation that empowers businesses to improve their operations every day.”

According to Zebra’s Manufacturing Vision Study titled The Rise of the Connected Factory, 92% of manufacturers surveyed agree digital transformation is a priority for their organization. Together, Zebra and Xemelgo provide solutions that optimize the connected frontline by enhancing productivity as well as improving inventory management and material movement.

“Xemelgo is a clear innovator in smart manufacturing, and its platform complements Zebra’s product portfolio,” said Tony Palcheck, Vice President, Zebra Ventures. “This investment supports our strategy to accelerate intelligent automation and real-time visibility across industrial operations, helping frontline workers harness the power of AI and automation to be more productive.”

With more than 100 factory deployments and customers such as Yamaha and SEKISUI Aerospace, Xemelgo has proven its value in high-stakes industrial environments and multi-partner engagements.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra Ventures' investment in Xemelgo highlights Zebra Technologies’ commitment to digital transformation through intelligent automation and cutting-edge technologies like RFID.

Xemelgo’s software, together with Zebra’s products and solutions within the Connected Factory, enables manufacturers to minimize errors, increase efficiency, and reduce waste.

The investment will support Xemelgo's platform expansion into new verticals, enhance its AI capabilities, and address increasing demand.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) provides the solutions to help businesses grow through increased asset visibility, connected frontline workers and intelligent automation. The company operates in more than 100 countries, and our customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Designed for the frontline, Zebra’s award-winning portfolio includes hardware, software, and services, all backed by our 50+ years of innovation and global partner ecosystem. Follow Zebra on our blog and LinkedIn, visit our newsroom and learn more at www.zebra.com.

ABOUT XEMELGO

Xemelgo provides real-time visibility solutions that simplify operations and deliver actionable insights with the power of IoT, cloud, and RFID technology. With a strong track record in manufacturing and industrial sectors, Xemelgo now brings its expertise to retail, helping businesses achieve greater efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.xemelgo.com/retail.