Tripwire Interactive Unleashes Next Chapter in Iconic Co-op Action/Horror Franchise, Killing Floor 3, Now Available Worldwide on PC and Consoles

ROSWELL, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive announced the global release of the latest installment of their brutal co-op action/horror franchise, Killing Floor 3, on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), the PlayStation®5 system, and the Xbox Series X|S console system. Killing Floor 3 is now available digitally on all platforms for $39.99 for the Standard Edition, $59.99 for the Deluxe Edition and $79.99 for the Elite Nightfall Edition, and is available physically on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S as a Standard Edition with a MSRP of $39.99 from select retailers. The battle for survival against Horzine and their Zed army begins today, join Nightfall to protect the future of humanity and make every Zed dead.

“Launch is just the beginning for Killing Floor 3. Tripwire has a deep history of building upon our games after release with impactful updates and content, and the team remains immensely dedicated to crafting an experience that expands on the Killing Floor franchise. Players can expect new maps, new perks, new specialists, new weapons, and new enemies in the coming months following launch,” said Bryan Wynia, Creative Director at Tripwire Interactive. “We are incredibly excited to share what we have been working on with all of our fans. We look forward to fighting through the hordes of Zeds alongside you. Make sure to stick together and fight to the very last bullet, we will see you on the battlefield!”

Killing Floor 3 launches after a short delay as the development team took time to respond to community feedback with a range of improvements and adjustments to the game, all shared transparently with their community through their forums and social channels throughout the process. With an improved foundation and more updates and content coming post launch, including the separation of specialists from perks, the bloody stage is set for Tripwire Interactive’s industry-leading live game support. The development team has shared a roadmap of confirmed future content updates coming to all platforms, while remaining agile to respond to immediate player concerns and feedback.

“We know fans have been eagerly waiting for Killing Floor 3, and we appreciate everyone’s patience during the delay. That extra time allowed us to make meaningful improvements across the board, ensuring the game lives up to its full potential,” said Matthew LoPilato, CEO of Tripwire Interactive. “Killing Floor is a cornerstone of our studio, and as the most ambitious entry in the series yet, Killing Floor 3 builds on that foundation, delivering brutal co-op action like never before."

Killing Floor 3 is the next installment in the legendary co-op action/horror FPS series. The year is 2091, 70 years after the events in Killing Floor 2, and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bio-engineered monstrosities called Zeds. Now, the only thing standing between these infernal creations and the future of humanity is the rebel rogue group known as Nightfall. This intense first-person shooter puts players in the role of a Nightfall specialist, joining forces with up to five teammates as they battle through a war-ravaged, dystopian future, surviving unrelenting waves of Zeds, unlocking new skills, and building the ultimate arsenal.

Killing Floor 3 Key Features Include:

Killer Co-op – Assemble the ultimate Zed extermination squad for frenzied 6-player co-op with full crossplay functionality across all platforms. Skilled specialists can brave the battlefield alone in tense single-player mode.

Relentless Zeds – Players will face the most lethal Zeds yet. Every enemy has been redesigned with advanced methods of mobility, attack, and re-tuned with smarter AI; making them faster, deadlier, and more strategic than ever.

Deadly Weapons – From flamethrowers to shotguns to katanas, players will have an expansive arsenal at their disposal, fully customizable with hundreds of mods, gadgets, and skills to choose from to fit their unique brand of bloodletting.

Dangerous Locations – Players will drop into a variety of treacherous hot zones to contain further spread of the Outbreak. Interactive environments give players dynamic advantages by activating turrets, fans, and other devastating traps.

More Gore – The M.E.A.T. System returns to deliver even more realistic carnage. Featuring additional points of dismemberment and persistent blood, the game responds to attacks with gruesome authenticity.

Developed and published by Tripwire Interactive, Killing Floor 3 launched on July 24, 2025 for PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), the PlayStation®5 system, and the Xbox Series X|S console system. The game has an ESRB rating of M for Mature and a PEGI 18 rating.

About Tripwire Interactive

Formed in 2005 as a humble independent developer founded by gamers who found success in the video game modding community, Tripwire Interactive has developed and self-published multiple critically acclaimed titles in the wildly popular Killing Floor and Rising Storm franchises, which have collectively sold over 30 million units to date. The studio’s last internal project, Maneater, broke new ground in the popular action RPG genre and tasked players with taking on the role of a deadly shark with the uncanny ability to evolve as it feeds. Since its release in 2020 Maneater has sold over 14 million units worldwide across all platforms.

Since then, Tripwire Interactive has expanded its business with the publishing division, Tripwire Presents, turning its experience and resources to include publishing titles spanning multiple platforms and genres from other talented independent studios. Tripwire Presents aims to help like-minded independent studios bring their titles to market, including Chivalry 2 developed by Torn Banner Studios, Espire 1: VR Operative and Espire 2 developed by Digital Lode, DECEIVE INC. developed by Sweet Bandits Studios, Road Redemption developed by EQ Games and Pixel Dash Studios, Rogue Waters developed by Ice Code Games, The Stone of Madness developed by The Game Kitchen and the upcoming NORSE: Oath of Blood developed by Arctic Hazard. Tripwire Presents continues to grow their portfolio, and are always on the lookout for the next great team and game. Inquiries and pitches can be directed to publishing@tripwireinteractive.com, or submitted through their publishing application form. Tripwire Interactive is a standalone entity within the Embracer Group.

All product titles, publisher names, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks, registered trademarks and/or copyright material of the respective owners. All rights reserved.

Killing Floor© 2009-2025 Tripwire Interactive. Unreal® is a trademark or registered trademark of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. Unreal® Engine, Copyright 1998-2025, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved.