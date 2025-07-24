American Legion Charities and Giggle Academy Unite To Launch a New Scholarship for Military Families

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Giggle Academy and the American Legion Charities are proud to announce a transformative partnership to empower the children of America’s fallen and disabled service members through access to blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology focused, adaptive, gamified, world-class education. Giggle Academy is generously contributing $2 million to establish a permanent endowment supporting education for military families.

At the heart of this collaboration is the launch of a new scholarship initiative that combines financial aid, civic imagination, and next-generation learning—designed to uplift those who’ve sacrificed most for America and equip them to lead boldly into the frontier of blockchain and AI technologies.

This scholarship program will provide educational grants of up to $20,000 to students from underserved backgrounds in military families, especially those who have endured the loss or long-term disability of a parent in the line of duty. The program is built around an annual creative competition where applicants will be asked Blockchain and AI based practical questions centered at:

“What’s broken, and how would you fix it?”

A Mission Bigger Than a Check

Giggle Academy, founded by tech entrepreneur CZ in 2024, is on a global mission: To make basic education accessible, addictive, and adaptive—completely free—for kids who lack it around the world.

With an AI-driven, gamified curriculum and an open, soul-bound credential system, Giggle is rethinking what a modern education system should look like—especially for learners who face real-world barriers.

The American Legion Charities, a longtime leader in supporting children of veterans, brings deep expertise, trust, and legacy to this shared vision. Together, the two organizations aim not just to offer aid—but to launch leaders.

Why This Matters

Millions of students across the U.S. and globally face systemic barriers to quality education.

In the U.S. alone, over 2 million children have parents who served post-9/11—many facing hardship, trauma, or loss.

Globally, more than 750 million adults are illiterate, disproportionately impacting children in under-resourced households.

This partnership is the first step in an ambitious plan to close those gaps.

The Giggle Approach

100% free, gamified, online-first curriculum

AI-powered personalization and soul-bound token credentials

Emphasis on skills like emotional intelligence, negotiation, finance, legal basics, and tech literacy

Not focused on college admissions—but on real-world, job-ready outcomes

Designed for those with no prior formal schooling or limited digital access

This scholarship program brings that global mission home—to the children of those who served.

Founder Statement from CZ

“I’ve spent most of my life building platforms that scale. Giggle Academy is my attempt to build something that scales meaningfully—for kids who were never handed the starting line, let alone the finish line.

I chose to begin this scholarship program with the children of U.S. military families because these young people know what service looks like. They’ve seen its cost up close. They carry with them courage, discipline, and often, grief—but also a culture of selfless leadership. If we’re starting from scratch to reimagine education for the underserved, let’s begin with the kids whose parents gave everything—and still fell through the cracks.

This isn’t just about handing out checks. It’s about handing over tools. If Giggle Academy can help one of these kids build a better future—for themselves or for the world—that’s a return I’m proud of.”

— CZ, Founder, Giggle Academy

American Legion Statement

For over a century, the American Legion family has stood beside the children of our Nation’s heroes. This partnership with Giggle Academy allows us to take that commitment into the future—combining time-honored service with cutting edge access to education. Together, we’re not just honoring sacrifice, we’re building opportunity, one child at a time.

Military families sacrifice and serve, but are often overlooked, especially once the uniforms come off. We are grateful that Giggle Academy joins us in saying to those who gave their life for our freedoms and to their children “you are not forgotten.”