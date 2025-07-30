Northspyre and Alliance Solutions Group Announce Strategic Partnership

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northspyre, the industry’s only end-to-end real estate development management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Alliance Solutions Group (ASG), Sage’s largest Value Added Reseller (VAR), exclusively serving the construction and real estate sectors. This collaboration introduces an integrated technology ecosystem designed to enhance operational agility, accelerate project delivery, and unify financial and project reporting across the asset lifecycle.

“Our partnership with Alliance Solutions Group reinforces Northspyre’s commitment to delivering enterprise-grade solutions tailored to the unique needs of real estate developers and owners,” said William Sankey, CEO and Co-Founder of Northspyre. “Together, we are equipping real estate project and accounting teams with integrated project management and accounting solutions to drive accountability, mitigate risk, and deliver measurable ROI on their development and capital projects.”

“Northspyre is a great fit for our clients and our strategy,” said Mike Griffith, Founder & CEO, Alliance Solutions Group. “It gives real estate developers the tools they need to better manage costs, gain visibility, and stay on track—something we know our customers are looking for. We’re excited to partner with a platform that truly understands the industry and adds real value.”

Through this partnership, ASG will bring Northspyre’s purpose-built project delivery platform to its extensive real estate development client base, empowering organizations to better manage risk, capture real-time insights into project performance, automate critical project reporting, enhance collaboration across accounting and project teams, and reduce administrative friction across complex development and capital improvement projects. With increasing market demand for best-in-class solutions that break down silos and support enterprise digital transformation initiatives, Northspyre will empower Sage customers with the necessary tools to unlock significant cost savings, while simultaneously reducing administrative burden through enhanced project controls and automated workflows across project planning, management, and delivery.

Northspyre has had longstanding bi-directional integrations with Sage’s flagship ERP solutions, Sage Intacct and Sage 300 CRE. This robust connectivity ensures seamless alignment between core financial reporting and accounts payable housed within the ERP and Northspyre’s project budgeting, forecasting, and workflow automation capabilities. By enabling real-time synchronization of financial data and project workflows, the integration eliminates manual data entry, enhances reporting accuracy and supports data-driven decision-making across organizations.

This partnership underscores ASG’s strategic focus on expanding its ecosystem with leading construction technology providers while advancing Northspyre’s mission to deliver innovative, outcome-driven solutions that enable customers to scale with confidence.

About Northspyre

Northspyre, the only end-to-end real estate development management platform, empowers developers to make smarter investment decisions with data-driven insights and collaborative workflows. Through automation, analytics, and AI, Northspyre gives teams the real-time information, performance insights, and workflow tools they need to do their job with unparalleled speed and intelligence. By bringing project stakeholders, data, and processes together all on one integrated platform, Northspyre eliminates expensive silos in the development lifecycle, making project delivery simple and outcomes more predictable. Since 2017, Northspyre has been the backbone of operational infrastructure for leading development firms, supporting over $200 billion in projects.

About Alliance Solutions Group

Alliance Solutions Group is the leading provider of technology solutions exclusively for the construction and real estate industry. As Sage’s #1 Construction and Real Estate partner in North America, we bring over 20 years of deep industry expertise to every project.

We understand the complexities of construction and real estate—our solutions help customers improve visibility, reduce risk, and scale with confidence. Our team supports large-scale operations through full-lifecycle services, from estimating to field execution. With purpose-built tools and a dedicated implementation team, we ensure a smooth migration to Sage Intacct and provide ongoing support to help systems grow alongside the business.