Innovaccer and AMGA Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Integrated Healthcare Delivery for Medical Groups Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare AI company, today announced a strategic partnership with the American Medical Group Association (AMGA), a trusted trade association representing more than 400 of the nation’s leading health systems and medical groups. Through this collaboration, Innovaccer will support AMGA’s mission by enabling its members to access cutting-edge innovation, influence the adoption of emerging technologies, and shape the future of care delivery for both patients and providers.

AMGA’s members provide care to 1 in 3 Americans and are at the forefront of transforming care delivery models. This partnership with Innovaccer will enable them to leverage a unified healthcare data platform and intelligent tools to streamline operations, boost care coordination, and elevate quality across the continuum.

“At Innovaccer, we have always aimed to partner with the right organizations to collectively simplify how care is delivered,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “With AMGA, we see a shared purpose in helping healthcare organizations deliver smarter, more connected, and truly patient-centric care.”

The partnership comes at a critical time as AMGA members continue to lead the charge in implementing value-based models, tackling chronic care, and improving access and outcomes. Innovaccer’s Healthcare AI Platform will help drive these goals by integrating disparate data sources and powering actionable insights through modules like Quality Reporting, Population Health Analytics, and Provider Engagement.

AMGA is committed to being the voice for medical groups in the evolving landscape of American healthcare. With a focus on aligning clinical and business strategies, the organization fosters collaboration and innovation to improve integrated healthcare delivery and outcomes.

“We’re pleased to partner with Innovaccer to help our member organizations deliver high quality care to their growing patient populations. This new strategic partnership lies at the heart of our strategy to showcase innovative digital health solutions that drive change in integrated healthcare delivery to improve the lives of patients,” said Harry Alba, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at AMGA.

This partnership exemplifies AMGA’s vision of a nation where patients receive the highest quality, value-based care. Together with Innovaccer, AMGA aims to expand access to transformative technology that empowers healthcare leaders with actionable insights and scalable improvements.

About AMGA

AMGA is a trade association leading the transformation of healthcare in America. Representing multispecialty medical groups and integrated systems of care, we advocate, educate, innovate, and empower our members to deliver the next level of high performance health. AMGA is the national voice promoting awareness of our members’ recognized excellence in the delivery of coordinated, high-quality, high-value care. More than 177,000 physicians practice in our member organizations, delivering care to one in three Americans.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer activates the flow of healthcare data, empowering providers, payers, and government organizations to deliver intelligent and connected experiences that advance health outcomes. The Healthcare Intelligence Cloud equips every stakeholder in the patient journey to turn fragmented data into proactive, coordinated actions that elevate the quality of care and drive operational performance. Leading healthcare organizations like CommonSpirit Health and Banner Health trust Innovaccer to integrate a system of intelligence into their existing infrastructure—extending the human touch in healthcare. For more information, visit innovaccer.com.