Kompingo and LevelBlue Forge Cybersecurity Alliance to enhance UK Market

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LevelBlue, a leading provider of managed security services, strategic consulting, and threat intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Kompingo, a value-added distributor dedicated to helping IT security companies grow and disrupt. This collaboration will bring LevelBlue's extensive cybersecurity services to the UK market, equipping organisations with essential tools and expertise to counter the escalating threat landscape.

As a global managed security service provider (MSSP) leader, LevelBlue offers superior managed security through a streamlined, multi-layered approach. Its dedicated team of cybersecurity professionals provides continuous, global support, filling skill gaps and reducing operational strain on internal staff. LevelBlue's offerings include consulting, design, deployment, support, employee security awareness training, and an incident response retainer service, with new additions regularly joining its partner program.

This alliance is advantageous for managed service provider (MSP) and MSSP businesses, who frequently grapple with the delivery of complex cybersecurity services due to scale and reach limitations. By partnering with LevelBlue, Kompingo enables MSPs and MSSPs to expand their service portfolios, enhance their security capabilities, meet the rising demand for advanced security solutions, and minimize in-house investment.

Toby Caton, Director at Kompingo, stated, “LevelBlue's award-winning managed security services, combined with Kompingos’ strong market presence, address a significant regional need, aligning perfectly with our mission to provide a comprehensive cybersecurity ecosystem by supporting local MSPs and MSSPs."

Cian Harrington, LevelBlue EMEA Channel Director, added, "Cybersecurity is now a business requirement. Our partnership with Kompingo empowers businesses to proactively manage evolving threats and scale their security operations with ease."

For more information on LevelBlue and its managed security, consulting, and threat intelligence services, please visit www.levelblue.com

About LevelBlue

We simplify cybersecurity through award-winning managed services, experienced strategic consulting, threat intelligence and renowned research. Our team is a seamless extension of yours, providing transparency and visibility into security posture and continuously working to strengthen it.

We harness security data from numerous sources and enrich it with artificial intelligence to deliver real-time threat intelligence – this enables more accurate and precise decision making. With a large, always-on global presence, LevelBlue sets the standard for cybersecurity today and tomorrow. We easily and effectively manage risk, so you can focus on your business.

Welcome to LevelBlue. Cybersecurity. Simplified. Learn more at www.levelblue.com.

About Kompingo

With decades of distributor, reseller, and vendor experience, Kompingo are industry veterans dedicated to bringing innovative solutions to the channel. We pride ourselves on embracing new technologies, whilst providing value to our partners through our sales, marketing, and technical capabilities.

Kompingo are looking to bridge the skills shortage gap with the highest level of services, from pre-sales and installation, through to fully managed and SOC services. Our passionate, insightful team works to provide bespoke technical and consultancy services, to ensure all organisations reach their fullest IT potential.

As our distribution journey begins in this ever-evolving industry, Kompingo are excited to develop relationships, promote cutting-edge technologies and provide consistent support to our growing list of partners.